Should housewives be paid? We ask women what they think

So what are we saying? The questions are countable. Is this even a good idea? Yes and no are mixed. Some people, housewives and career women included, feel that paying for household chores will only reinforce these already existing prejudices about what a woman can do. Others welcome this decision and will gladly accept whatever the state gives them as compensation. Why not! said housewife and teacher Poonam Kanwal. Last year I spent 6 or 7 months doing most of the work at home. I was just not happy with my husband’s housekeeping and ended up doing everything. It was not a joke! It is not always a question of love, heart and compassion for the family. It also takes money to survive. I don’t mind if that extra something enters my chat!

So how are others feeling? A similar kind of nonchalance and acceptance of the idea, without having a problem with the whole concept? Food blogger and home chef Shital Kakad doesn’t agree with Kanwal so much. I have always loved to cook and happily work for my family at home. I would say I am a housewife by passion and I get paid in all the love I get from the whole family which completely makes up for it.

Practically speaking, while some like actress Kangana Ranaut may scoff at the idea, and others like Tharoor want to see this work uplifted by payment, it’s still not sure what the fine print will be. of such a plan. Sharing author and journalist Tara Kaushal, I’m interested to see how this will work. Kaushal mentions how she thinks the hours and efforts women put into housework to keep everything running is first and foremost a bulwark of a man’s success at work. The unpaid and unrecognized work of women has always been the backbone of men, children, families in general, and enables the careers, dreams and desires of everyone around them.