Wonder Woman 1984 director hoped the DC sequel would inspire kids to save the world





After a long wait, Wonder Woman 1984 debuted late last year with less than stellar reviews. A common complaint from fans was that the film seemed to be taking a drastic turn from 2017. Wonder woman in a much more campy and mellow territory. In an interview, the film’s director, Patty Jenkins, explained what to do Wonder Woman 1984 lighter was a conscious choice as Jenkins hoped to make the serious subject matter of the story more palatable to young audiences. “We wanted to talk about something more serious than with the first film, which is [about] the crisis our world is facing. How do you use a superhero to inspire and reach the people of tomorrow, the children of tomorrow and the youngest of the world to save our world? I mean, if we don’t do that with our superhero movies, what do we do? But because it was a more serious subject, I wanted it to be a more visually pleasing ride. And so, I loved the idea of ​​the ’80s. It countered the seriousness of our post with something fun and delicious. “ RELATED: Gal Gadot Doesn’t Cry Easily, But A Wonder Woman 1984 Moment Changed That Much has been written about Jenkins’ decision to define the second Wonder woman film in 1984 instead of bringing the superheroine into the present. According to Patty jenkins, placing the story in the 80s was a way to emphasize the theme of the film, that humanity’s desire to have it all without working on it could have dire consequences. “We were celebrating the excess of wealth, power and money for no reason – having it all just because we wanted to. Not because we deserved it, not because of hard work, not because of any of those other things. And, of course, I grew up watching the Lynda Carter TV show, so it felt like such a beautiful home for Wonder Woman. “ While other aspects of Wonder Woman 1984 have been criticized, fans and critics generally agree that Gal gadot was once again perfectly chosen as Princess Diana aka Wonder Woman. For the actress, the decision to make another Wonder woman The film came with a renewed appreciation for what the character meant to people around the world, and a desire to honor that fandom. “I never really realized what impact it had on people around the world, all over the world. It was the biggest movie and the most ambitious movie I have ever worked on. And once that we got the script and the vision, we just made sure everyone gave a thousand percent for eight months to make sure we could deliver the best movie possible to these amazing fans. “ Directed and co-written by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 stars a cast consisting of Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Natasha Rothwell. The film is now available in select theaters and can also be viewed on HBO Max. This news was born on Deadline. Topics: Wonder Woman 2, Wonder Woman

