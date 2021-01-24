It’s a day in the life of Katie Price and Harvey

“/> Katie and Harvey laugh together

It may seem that Katie Price has lived in front of the public eye. She first rose to prominence as a glamorous model under the name Jordan, before finding new fans on Im a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here !, where viewers saw the beginnings of her romance with Peter. Andre.

Since then, she has written six autobiographies, appeared on more reality shows, and continued to be a tabloid favorite. But there is one aspect of her life that she has preferred to keep largely private, and that is what it is to raise her oldest son Harvey.

In Katie Price: Harvey and Me however, the fame gives viewers new insight into their relationship and the challenges they both face as Harvey turns 18.

Her son was born in 2002 and it soon became apparent to his young mother that he was not responding in the same way as the other infants in his mom-and-baby group. Within weeks, Harvey was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition, septo-optic dysplasia. For him, this leads to partial blindness, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism, learning and behavioral difficulties.

Katie says: Parenting a child with complex needs, like Harvey did, presents daily challenges.

Simple everyday tasks that others take for granted can take the whole day.

Every day presents a new challenge, no two days are the same.

We have learned and grown together, and together we have built our private world, a bond between mother and son that goes deeper than most, we are unbreakable.

But as her son enters adulthood, Katie faces new, very difficult decisions about his future, from where he will be treated when he can no longer go to Great Ormond Street to level independence he could achieve.

She says: Now that he’s 18, I have to start making some vital decisions that will impact Harveys’ future that are different to most other parents.

Harvey isn’t about to go to college, travel the world on a gap year, or take his driving test. Harveys never even drank beer!

Harvey is now an adult, and this is the most important time of his life, making the vital decisions, protecting his future and making sure he has the tools for life that will give him equal rights to live his life. maximum life.

As the documentary finds out, however, it’s not just Harvey who will be affected by these decisions.

Katie has always kept her son close to her, but now she must consider letting him go and understand how her own identity will change if he is no longer the center of her life. Along with sharing her own story, Katie also meets other families to learn more about what life can be like for young adults with disabilities and their parents.

She says: For the first time, I am going to take you behind the closed doors of my world and Harveys. Live a day in the life and what the future will be like for him and me. This is how we roll in Katie Price: Harvey and Me.

