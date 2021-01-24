The Rock shared valuable photos of himself tending to his 2-year-old daughter’s hair





Dwayne johnson aka The Rock is a very busy man, with various companies to his name, including his own brand of tequila and a line of energy drinks he co-founded. On top of that, he’s still in the acting game. Most importantly, Johnson is a passionate father of three daughters and while he doesn’t share too much of it on social media, this weekend the actor blessed us with photos of an adorable dad moment- daughter he had with his youngest, Tiana. On Saturday January 23, the 48-year-old Fast furious star shared two precious photos on his Instagram grid in which he is shown carefully brushing his little girl’s curls. In his caption, The Rock talks about how his two-year-old looks quite alarmed in the first photo, but he encourages fans to keep scrolling to see his attitude change. “Scroll to the left and you will see the calming energy, exceptional hair skills and extraordinary patience that dad aka mr golden hands puts on full screen,” it read. “I might be bald, but I know a thing or two about hair. Mainly because I wish I had #mrgoldenhands.” No surprise here: Fans are flooding the comments section with posts like “Rock is Sweet by Heart,” “Super Dad!” And “I’m pretty sure I had the exact same face when my dad used to do my hair. Plus, Serena Williams ‘husband Alexis Ohanian responded, writing,’ Lots of conditioner and a great brush. “ Speaking of which, while we can’t tell which detangling brush Johnson is using in these photos, there are a myriad of options on the market including the Tangle Teezer and the Wet Brush which do a great job on curls and stubborn tangles. Here’s a full list of our favorites, if you’re in the market for a new one. Needless to say, we’re living this tender moment between Johnson and his daughter plus we’re happy to see he’s clearly proud to style her hair. More like this: Have you finished reading? Visit Charlotte Tilbury’s lavish bathroom: Follow Allure on Instagram and Twitter, or subscribe to Allure’s newsletter for daily beauty stories delivered straight to your inbox.







