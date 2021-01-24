Television: Something bigger is set to happen in “WandaVision” soon; Remembering Larry King | Weekend

Three episodes, the only three available, and the only reason I’m even considering a fourth look at Disney + ‘s WandaVision is to see when and to what extent the superpowers of the main characters Wanda and Vision are separate beings from the Marvel Comics canon creates. a story that deserves to be worked out week after week.

The second and third episodes ended with red herring making it look like there’s more to come. A man emerging from a manhole on the corner of the cozy 1950s suburban development where Wanda and Vision live as a supposedly married couple makes it seem like there may be a fight between superheroes. The curious and chatty neighbor, who jokes through most of the daily ordeals while drinking, drops an intriguing clue that everyone in this pristine development has something more specific in common.

Each of these stupendous scenes could add texture and interest to this series that desperately needs both.

So far, WandaVision has coped with the quirk, the slim fit, the slim pad, and the curiosity that in my case couldn’t sustain more than a fourth look when a new episode pops up on Friday.

Disney + needs to give more thought to developing its most notable series more quickly.

For weeks when The Mandalorian debuted, the only element in the series that compelled another look was Baby Yoda’s presence and the hope that a larger story would be told about a beloved Star character. Wars. With the exception of the cute little Muppet-ish creature who also appeared as a touch of brilliant green amid a dark, muted color palette, The Mandalorian, for all of its records for attracting an audience, provided little for ‘interest.

The same wait without compensatory reward afflicts WandaVision.

By the third episode of any ongoing series, something involving or entertaining should have happened.

The most important moment on WandaVision came towards the end of the second episode when the series switches from black and white to the full Disney carousel of colors after Wanda announced that she was having a baby.

Whoopee! The Wizard of Oz pulls off this 82-year-old trick in a more spectacular and delicious way.

Last week I referred to Bridgerton on Netflix as Downton Abbey light and pointed out that a defining difference between the two shows is that Downton Abbey strives to achieve reality and sincerity in a chic soap opera setting while Bridgerton is fantastic and performs on a scale that becomes oneself. aware.

Bridgerton entertains despite this flaw, but the highest accolade he gives could be fun or engaging cheaply rather than anything that involves great, good or worthy of mention in the same breath as Downton in terms of overall quality. .

By now, WandaVision would have a tough job at Bridgerton’s height. His self-awareness and blatant cries of Isn’t It Fun ?, punctuated with laughter supposedly from a live audience but sounding canned, that’s all he has to offer.

At least until he reveals he has something more captivating or fun.

If Bridgerton is Downton Light, then WandaVision is Bewitched Fragile.

Wanda, a Marvel character who has Samantha-like talents and can telekinize objects at will, appears as a housewife in a 1950s sitcom (60s if Bewitched is to be the model). She’s a sunny woman who lives in a sunny neighborhood surrounded by near-perfect residents for Stepford. As per the bewitched comparison, she even has a Gladys Kravitz type neighbor, Agnes, who watches and tries to sneak into whatever Wanda does.

In general, WandaVision is a parody of the first sitcom. The problem is, it works so seamlessly to poke fun at his model, it becomes its own joke because WandaVision isn’t as good as the shows and characters in its pamphoria.

Elizabeth Olsen creates a strong center as Wanda, but mostly she’s in a dilemma of how to fit in as a new face in a place where she truly is a fish out of water.

WandaVision could have cleverly used Wandas’ confusion about what an everyday American housewife might do, but it goes more for the quick and cheesy gag. It’s not even consistent in that. In an episode in which Wanda, who doesn’t cook, cooks dinner for the wayward boss of Visions That Plot! who thinks Wanda and Vision are married, her powers elude her instead of letting her smoothly navigate through a dilemma like Samantha would. Writers don’t seem to realize that it’s funnier and more satisfying for audiences to watch Wanda / Samantha outsmart people who really don’t matter to her, which she ultimately does rather than see her hesitate or disagree with commoners that she has the power to turn.

Continuing on the ’50s theme, Vision is an android, an avenger with incredible gifts and abilities, posing as a typical suburban family man and therefore having a job that seems unimportant in a company that doesn’t seem have a lot of purpose. Paul Bettany is brilliant in the role and is the best part of the series. He captures the strangeness of Visions while casually saying things that reveal he cannot conceive of illogical or other deficiencies that plague humanity. A scene in which he swallows gum and malfunctions is among the funniest writers have imagined.

Would they be as smart as they often are. Performed brilliantly, WandaVision remains dull because nothing of consequence ever happens.

The questions are: will something happen and, if so, why does it take so long to make the plots so captivating, that they are worth a weekly visit.

This fourth week, I’ll be looking for signs that WandaVision is more than a tease. In the third episode, a character called Geraldine is revealed to be connected to SWORD, which could make her an opponent of Wanda, who is part of another Marvel Universe, the Ultron. The problem is, you have to know your Marvel lore to get all the clues, even if one last photo of Geraldine expresses a lot.

Geraldines’ presence should mean Wanda is in danger. And what about this guy coming out of the manhole? And when will we see more than silly examples of the powers of Visions? If WandaVision is to be more than new to Marvel fans, it has to respond to these things and make them more disturbing.

Of note, when it comes to WandaVisions’ tribute to the 50s, the bogus commercials in the middle of every episode. These are often more fun and done with a lighter, wittier, and more sophisticated touch than the show itself.

Something that can affect what happens next is that WandaVision turns out to be a show within some sort of show. Before the end credits, you see someone working in a studio, supposedly producing WandaVision. The opening credits mention Wanda Maximoff and Vision as the lead. OIsen and Bettany are billed at the end of each show.

In honor of Larry King

Larry King kept it as simple and straightforward as anyone in his TV days could.

The Age of Kings lasted for quite some time, during which television, and television news in particular, changed markedly and not necessarily for the better.

He stuck to the basics, often a radio with a visible mic hanging from the top, a simple, unadorned desk not even a desk, a flat platform he sat on to the right while his guest was seated opposite, on the left. When I first saw him he reminded me of Walter Winchell tapping his telegraph key and waving, via his suspended microphone, to all ships at sea.

For Larry King, the show was the conversation. His audience was grateful.

King, who died of coronavirus on Saturday, has met and interviewed most of the important people of his time, the one starting in the 1950s, taking off in the late 1970s with an all night radio show, Larry King Live, and skyrocketed when its format was ported to a nascent CNN in 1985.

King was above all a conversationalist. He could extract personal or controversial comments from his guests, but he did so by talking to them rather than toasting or asking question after question. A Facebook post by one of the best radio and television interviewers in Philadelphia history, Wally Kennedy, gives some insight into this sighting by mentioning that King told him he never wrote a list of questions in advance or had done too much research because he wanted to approach the guests like someone from the audience might.

Kings’ legacy will always be the lineup and number of people he introduced to his audience. He didn’t focus on any particular arena. His guest included politicians, artists, writers, scientists, and people from all fields you can mention. Born in Brooklyn, King had a natural gift for chatting with New Yorkers.

Unlike Kennedy, I never had the chance to know King or even interview him. I met him once by accident. I was in Beverly Hills for who remembers what stories, and I went for lunch at Nate and Als, a deli on Beverly Drive.

It was a random choice, a place I spotted while walking from another restaurant to my hotel the night before. Sitting in the cabin, cornered against mine, with his son, about six at the time, and across from me was Larry King. My usual shy self, I said hello and mentioned that I had written on radio and television. King and I had a brief, cordial conversation, mostly about fostering neighborhood hangouts (he recommended a few.), Before someone joined him, and I signed on with Pleasure to meet you. Enjoy your meal before taking care of mine.

Radio was once the starting point for many. It had to be, and I think radio shaped Larry King. Although his sets have gotten more elaborate over time, bookshelves and comfy chairs, with King now on the left, joining Larry King Now’s signature mic and Politicking with Larry King, shows since the time he left CNN in 2010 until his death, it was talking filling the airwaves and keeping at a distance the calm and dead air that animated his shows. Mr. King put aside the intricacies of production to evoke and listen to the stories the celebrity had to tell. He used to say, I can’t learn anything when I speak, so he gave the guests some leeway that they enjoyed so much, they revealed more to Larry King than to others who have perhaps taken a more incisive or punchy (and resilient) approach.

One wonders if the current broadcast has room for another Larry King. Fortunately, he made a name for himself and forged his style before fashions changed.

Mainly because he avoided fashion and was his own man.

RIP, Larry King. Grateful for the handshake and 10 minutes of chatter. And for a lifetime of watching you work.

Neal Zoren’s television column appears every Monday.