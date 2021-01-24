Box Office: The Marksman Takes First Place With $ 2 Million, Dark Times For Theaters





By Brent Lang LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) – Pray for theaters. “The Marksman,” a thriller by Liam Neeson from Open Road, held No. 1 for the second weekend in a row, with just over $ 2 million. The film grossed $ 61 million after 10 days of release. This performance allows the film to retain its box office crown, but that sort of distinction is not worth what it was in pre-pandemic times, especially with theaters closed indefinitely in major markets like New York and Los Angeles. Indeed, the exhibition landscape is a wasteland and with the deployment of vaccines hampered by a shortage of, you know, vaccines, help could be lacking. There is not much to predict a rapid recovery for a sector of the economy decimated by the public health crisis. Last week, MGM gave in to the inevitable and pushed the release of its James Bond sequel, “No Time to Die,” from April to October 8. The film was originally slated to debut in the spring of 2020 before COVID-19 disrupted everyday life. . Bond’s move sparked a wave of release date changes, with the likes of “Morbius,” “Ghostbusters Afterlife,” “Cinderella,” and “A Quiet Place Part II” all moving later in the year into the game. hope to overcome a pandemic that continues to kill people at an alarming rate. At the same time, Adam Aron, CEO of AMC, the dangerously indebted exhibitor who is on the verge of financial ruin for much of the coronavirus, sat down for a long profile with The New York Times, in which he sought to reassure Wall Street that the theater chain would renegotiate its debt and recapitalize (again) to escape the plague. There are many more avenues for Aron and his exposure brothers to tackle before COVID is behind them. Here’s how the rest of the peloton fared. DreamWorks Animation’s “The Croods: A New Age” grossed $ 1.8 million in its ninth week of release, pushing its domestic transportation to $ 41.8 million. Internationally, the film grossed $ 1.6 million in 17 territories, bringing its worldwide total to $ 139.8 million. Warner Bros. ‘ “Wonder Woman 1984” grossed $ 1.6 million domestically. The superhero sequel debuted simultaneously on HBO Max in an effort to attract subscribers to the WarnerMedia streaming service. Internationally, “Wonder Woman 1984” has raised $ 2.1 million. The film’s worldwide transport is $ 148 million. Sony Pictures’ “Monster Hunter”, a film adaptation of a popular video game, grossed $ 820,000 and has a domestic gross of $ 10.2 million. Universal’s “News of the World”, a western starring Tom Hanks which is also available on PVOD, grossed $ 810,000. The film grossed $ 9.6 million domestically after five weeks of release. Lionsgate’s “Fatale”, a psychological thriller starring Hilary Swank, grossed $ 415,000. It has a domestic gross of $ 5.3 million after just over a month in theaters. Focus Features’ “Promising Young Woman” took in $ 400,000, bringing its gross amount to $ 4 million. The sequel to “The Croods” and “Promising Young Woman” available on PVOD, part of parent studio Universal’s deal with the exhibitors to release films in theaters in exchange for allowing them to debut on demand. in the weeks following their arcs on the big screen.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos