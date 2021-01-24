Former postman ready to hit charts with viral sea hit – STV News

Fair fa ‘your honest face, sonsie,

Great leader of the puddin race!

The immortal lyrics of Scotland’s National Bard – which resonate around the world this year like never before as thousands tune in to celebrate Burns Night’s virtual dinners.

Traditional gatherings – filled with poetry, song and whiskey – cannot take place in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But that didn’t stop Scots from raising a drink and celebrating the life of Robert Burns on his birthday.

And the University of Glasgow set out to chronicle the many Burns Suppers taking place online in Scotland and around the world in 2021.

A research project conducted by academics from the university includes a interactive world map – featuring 2,500 Burns dinners across five continents and giving an inventory of their menus, settings, entertainment and ceremonial orders.

This is the most comprehensive and detailed record of Burns Night’s activities ever produced by the university’s Center for Robert Burns Studies.

Researchers call on Scots to join their #VirtualBurnsNight – by post photos and videos of their event on social media – to help expand the map and their research project even further.

Dr Paul Malgati, Research Assistant on the Burns Supper in History and Today project at the University of Glasgow, said: “This January is an unprecedented moment in the 220-year history of Burns Night.

“We expect to see thousands of people participating in the hundreds of Burns celebrations taking place virtually all over the world.

“At the University of Glasgow, we just released a giant world map of Burns Suppers and we will be monitoring the situation this year very closely.

We have already sent out invitations to join us for our #VirtualBurnsNight 2021 to 2,000 addresses, in over 140 countries.

These include Scottish societies, bagpipes, Burns clubs, Scottish country dance group, rotary clubs, British embassies, libraries, museums, schools and universities, all of which have hosted a Burns Supper or a Burns Night celebration in recent years.

Given the effects of the global pandemic, we realized that by bringing all of our contacts together we had a unique opportunity to host a substantial virtual event, making up for the cancellation of many Burns dinners around the world.

According to the University of Glasgow, it is estimated that over nine and a half million people around the world participate in a Burns Supper each year.

This year’s project will be part of the celebrations to mark the 220th anniversary of the first Burns Supper held at Burns Cottage, Alloway on July 21, 1801, commemorating the date of the Bards’ death rather than his birth.

One group that has virtually celebrated Burns Night in the past is the Ayrshire-based Bachelors of Tarbowton, which broadcast their celebrations live on Zoom.

Organizer Cameron Goodall said people were listening from countries around the world, including the United States and New Zealand.

He said, “Because our Burns Club is made up of very serious Burns people, we traditionally have our suppers very late, usually around March.

“We usually have to get there this late to make sure everyone is available. Most are the backbone of many Burns Suppers in Scotland.

“We already had to give up our Burns Supper 2020 and we had postponed to this point for the end of 2020. As it became clear that even that was going to be impossible, I began to look seriously at Zoom to allow us to reunite in as a group.

“We pulled off a dress rehearsal, sort of to coincide with the feast of St. Andrews and I wanted to let the world at large get a glimpse under the curtain, so to speak.

Cameron said he decided to stream their Zoom Burns Night live on YouTube, adding that such a move was not without start-up issues.

“Some of our members are still somewhat challenged by the technology, but we still managed to have a great evening,” he said.

“Our Bachelors Club suppers were typically around five hours long and our online supper was only over half an hour, but it has since been reduced to a little more manageable three hours!”

Some of Burns Night’s biggest dinners take place right here in Scotland. Here are the details of some of the major online events planned for this year:

THE BIGGEST BURNS IN THE WORLD – Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus, a charity that supports people with spina bifida, hydrocephalus and related illnesses, says it is hosting “the world’s biggest burn supper.” The celebration, which takes place on Monday at 7 p.m., features comedy by Fred MacAulay and music by Travis frontman Fran Healy.

BURNS AND BEYOND – Burns & Beyond is a free program of events and performances that take place throughout the Burns weekend. It offers a series of online musical performances, poetry, and even a cocktail-making class.