A frontal sequel to a long-legged blockbuster

Gal Gadot in Patty Jenkins “ Wonder Woman 1984 ” Warner Bros.



Wonder Woman 1984 is leaving HBO Max after today, completing its theatrical and streaming availability for the first 30 days of its national theatrical broadcast requirement. It will only be in theaters until it begins its conventional post-theatrical lifespan (EST, VOD, DVD, etc.). Alas, the superhero sequel only grossed $ 37.663 million domestically after one month of play. That’s less than the first Wonder womanIt’s a $ 38 million opening day in 2017 and a simple weekend-to-final multiplier of 2.25x. It will end with a multiplier roughly equal to Steel man ($ 291 million compared to $ 128 million in 2013). Yes, the release is obviously complicated by the HBO Max factor and very mixed word of mouth.

It’s still the weekend’s worst multiplier in the final of any major December outing behind only Aeon stream ($ 25.8 million compared to $ 12.6 million in 2005) and Psycho ($ 21.5 million / $ 10 million in 1998). These two films were opened in the post-Thanksgiving slot, so Wonder Woman 1984The lack of legs is beyond anything we’ve seen heading into the Christmas season (especially for movies open on a Friday). Even the infamous Star Trek Nemesis made $ 43.2million from their $ 18.5million domestic debut days before The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers stomped on its fan-specific demos. Wonder Woman 1984 could make it happen, but it’s the sequel to a film that remains the longest-running first game of all time, at over $ 100 million.

Godzilla vs. Kong Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture



Again, we have to recognize the mother of all Roger Maris sized asterisks when we discuss this, but considering Wonder Woman 1984 was a surefire contender to earn $ 700 million to $ 900 million in theaters in conventional times, it’s hard to argue that choosing to release it now rather than hold it until June was the right choice. short term. By default, vaccinations will continue and the situation will improve during the year. Will things get back to normal in June? Probably not, but I’m pretty sure, especially with improving overseas markets, Wonder Woman 1984 reportedly earned well over $ 148 million worldwide in the first 40 days of its global release.

What’s done is done and the film hasn’t been very well received (at least on social media) means it’s now coming back to Godzilla vs. Kong to motivate people to sign up and * keep * their HBO Max subscriptions. It might work well, especially if everything to July is delayed except for the Warner Bros. releases, leaving HBO Max as the only game in town for the true big studio tents. But just in terms of Wonder Woman 1984, the film opened a little better than expected ($ 16.7 million at Christmas), but then didn’t show any better than it opened in conventional times. It is clear that those who wanted to see it (and could do it) indoors did so over Christmas weekend.

JOE TASLIM as Sub-Zero / Bi-Han in ‘Mortal Kombat’ Warner Bros. and New Line



We can only speculate on how many households have watched it on HBO Max in the past month. If WB announces anytime soon that, I don’t know, 15 million people watched it in the first month, well, I’d love to know that side of the story. At $ 14.99 per month for a subscription, that comes down to around $ 225 million. At $ 9.37 a ticket, that would equate to $ 141 million, roughly what the film could have earned in its nationwide opening weekend. The case is still that the film was hung out to dry overseas to bolster the perceived strength of a domestic streaming platform. Would desperate theaters, if given the choice, have preferred $ 110 million in overseas revenue now versus $ 200-300 million later?

The best scenario is that WW84 loses money in terms of revenue compared to budget (just like Pixars Soul and disneys Mulan) but succeeds in making people interested / aware of HBO Max in the long run. Even this narrative puts the Patty Jenkins-directed film in the position of being a loss leader / sacrificial lamb. Of course, everyone was paid and the circumstances of his dueling out (during a pandemic) ensured that a Wonder woman 3 had to happen in a way that maintained the appearance of success. The full story of Gal Gadot / Chris Pine / Pedro Pascal / Kristen Wiig’s fantasy is yet to be written, so see if it’s a victim of circumstance or a perfect launching pad for a new normal.