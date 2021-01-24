Kong’s ax weapon and powers in Godzilla vs Kong explained





The long-awaited Godzilla vs. Kong trailer reveals an all-new weapon for the King of Skull Island. Here’s what you need to know about his ax.

Kong brandishes an ax in theGodzilla vs. Kongtrailer that has a certain power. After a long wait, Legendary has finally released the highly anticipated trailer for the fourth installment of the MonsterVerse. The footage shows the King of the Monsters and the King of Skull Island fighting in multiple heated showdowns. More than 50 years have passed since icons of American and Japanese pop culture clashed in 1962 King Kong vs. Godzilla. Then Kong was the hero the Japanese people depended on to fight Godzilla. For their next battle, the Godzilla vs. Kong The trailer suggests that the two will once again fulfill the same roles from their original fight. Godzilla is portrayed as a threat to the world, and it might be part of the reason why hell is on a collision course with Kong, who won’t go into this unarmed fight. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Godzilla Vs Kong May Reveal Hidden King Of The Monster Titan Several moments in the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer shows Kong carrying an ax. The trailer doesn’t show how he came to be in possession of such a weapon, but since Kong has a history of using tools, it seems likely that he fashioned it himself. As for what it’s made of, some looks at the ax – like the one shown at the 2:03 mark – makes it look like it could have been built from Godzillas’ tail tips. The shape makes it look like Kong ripped them off his back and used them to create a deadly weapon. Considering Kongs brutality, attempting to remove or break some of Godzillas’ spikes looks like something he might attempt. The end of Godzilla vs. Kong The trailer, where the two charge against each other, reveals that Kong can use the ax to grab and block Godzillas’ atomic blast. Not only is this impressive, but it could be a big boost to Kongs’ chances of victory. After all, Atomic Blast is Godzillas’ greatest weapon, and the one Kong fought against in the original film. Blocking it could be the key to survival. However, it is not yet clear How? ‘Or’ What it’s capable of doing it, or why it was glowing blue before Godzilla even blew it up. For now, this aspect of the ax will remain a mystery. Regardless of where the ax came from, it seems his Kongs have the best chance of defeating Godzilla and taking the alpha title for himself. Kong may need it, especially since hurting Godzilla with just his fists may not be enough to knock him down. With the ax, however, he could penetrate his opponent’s thick skin and do him serious damage. Godzilla has experienced setbacks in the past when dealing with enemies who use weapons, so if this issue is repeated in Godzilla vs. Kong, it may be necessary for him to find a way to keep the ax out of Kong’s hands. Otherwise, the King of the Monsters character may be in danger. Next: Everything We Know About Godzilla vs Kong Godzilla vs Kong Breakdown Trailer: All 25 Stories Revealed

About the Author Nicolas Raymond

(2146 published articles)

Nicholas Raymond is a film and TV drama writer for Screen Rant. He graduated in journalism from the University of Montevallo. He is the author of the psychological thriller and time travel novel, “A Man Against the World”. Nicholas’ love for storytelling is inspired by his love for film noir, westerns, superhero movies, classic movies, foreign cinema, and wuxia. He is also interested in ancient history. Her favorite actors are Tyrone Power, Charlton Heston and Eleanor Parker. Her favorite film is Casablanca and her favorite director is Alfred Hitchcock. He can be contacted by email at [email protected] and on Twitter at @ cnraymond91. More from Nicholas Raymond







