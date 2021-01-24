Daveed Diggs opens up about Snowpiercer as a franchise, Sean Bean and the Confidence of season two

Daveed Diggs returns as Andre Layton in the second season of “Snowpiercer”. David Bukach / TNT



I think the first few seasons are tough because you don’t know what you’re doing, Daveed Diggs thought to himself as we talked about the second season of Snowpiercer.

In season two, we knew how to do this show. There was a lot less time wasted, and by that I mean time spent learning the mechanics of it. This period has it all covered, from figuring out what kind of shot works in a certain situation, in an action scene, which will give you the biggest bang in the shortest time possible because the filming schedules are crazy. We knew all of these things before the second season. We had to keep a lot of our team, so it was just easier to do, and it was more confident as a show.

Diggs returns as Andre Layton in Snowpiercers second season. Jennifer Connelly, who plays Melanie Cavill, is also returning. Among those joining the cast of TNT’s sophomore release is Sean Bean as villainous Joseph Wilford.

You’re so close to people because you spend a lot of time with each other, and not having to start a relationship from scratch is always nice, Diggs explained. I know Seans works, and he’s fantastic here. Seans as awesome as Wilford and really fun to work with. He’s so laid back, and I don’t know you would assume that of him from his portraits. He really didn’t trigger anything. He is out of step with everything.

Snowpiercer It’s hard to pull. He’s very balanced, just stepped in and starting to act, and I think the energy he’s brought into the show is vital, especially as a new character. His performances were so fearless. He never cared where the camera was, he made bold choices all the time, so when you act with him you can do the same. You actually have to do the same, or you’re going to eat yourself alive, you know? I had a wonderful time working with him.

Diggs added, With Melanie as a character, like my opponent last season, that relationship is now very nuanced, and they grow up to respect each other. Layton and Wilfred don’t fuck each other, they don’t understand each other, but I think they are sometimes amused by each other. It was a fascinating and easy ride to play with Sean. He’s so charismatic. Once he turned on the Wilford thing, I found myself, and vicariously Layton, jealous of his outfits and his one-liners. The jokes he makes are so good. I was like, Oh man, I’m mad at you because you’re having more fun than me, and also you’re mean. It was so cool.

Sean Bean as Joseph Wilford in the second season of “Snowpiercer”. David Bukach / TNT



Bean is no stranger to being a part of worldbuilding and franchising on TV and the big screen. The idea that Snowpiercer could be considered a franchise had never really thought of Diggs.

It’s interesting, but I didn’t think of Snowpiercer that way, although I probably should have. In order for me to work on one thing in the TV space, I have to forget that whoever is going to see it or I can’t do it, he confessed. As soon as we start working on it, it’s fun. When the show comes out I am excited, although I will have a hard time watching it. I look forward to receiving feedback from all over the world which is always interesting. Once we start working on it, I have to focus on that, do the trick and try to make the best choices for the series. Once I start to think of it as a franchise, I can’t do my job, if that makes sense.

Plus, I’ve never been a lead on a TV show before. I was literally in the dark about it all. I didn’t know how to do anything, but it looked cool to me. I remember having the conversation with my team that if this were to go on for a long time I think there is enough to do here, I don’t think I will be bored. Maybe that’s a reason to say yes to him? That’s where I tackled it, and there are some interesting things that go with it. Obviously this year we haven’t done a Comic-Cons, so I’m not as connected to the audience and how they hooked up to particular characters or what they like, and, in general, I don’t like not being connected to the public. Im a theater guy and I love this interaction. As for doing one thing, maybe it’s a bit of a blessing in that case because I can always put my head down and do something. I don’t have a conversation with someone who has said, “My favorite thing about Layton is this, and I immediately know I’m trying to change that.” I don’t have to deal with this.

Daveed Diggs on the set of the second season of “Snowpiercer”. David Bukach / TNT



Ahead of Snowpiercers first season, it has been confirmed that the show has been renewed for a third season. However, it was not as certain as the second season, for several reasons.

We had already started filming the second season right before the first season was released, so it was already planned and already started. It’s rare for a TV show, but I think it’s also probably one of the reasons he feels more confident, Diggs explained. There was no other metric except that we watched the first season, and we learned what we learned from it and we could wear that in season two. We didn’t need to have all these other voices in our heads. Hopefully in the next few years, now that we really know what we were doing, we can at least start listening or hearing these other voices and decide whether or not to include them.

We had to go back and finish the second season. Wed may have two weeks before the end of filming before it all comes to a halt because of COVID. I am amazed at the security protocols that have allowed television to continue to be made these days, but it’s not much fun. I’m working on producing another show right now, and I think what I’m looking forward to, if we come back to Snowpiercer, is just to be an actor.

Between seasons, Diggs is already working on Blindspotting, a TV spinoff of the 2018 comedy-drama of the same title that grossed $ 5 million. He both plays there and is an executive producer.

The stress of being a producer and creator of a show is heightened right now because I’m so nervous that someone gets sick on our set, he said. When we got back up to shoot the second season of Snowpiercer, I was an actor, I felt safe, I felt able to do my job, and other people were supporting me. It has to happen, but it sucks because you’re trying to communicate with the director through an N95 mask and face shield, but once we shot it was safe, and it’s amazing. As someone higher up in the decision-making process Blindspotting, it’s very, very stressful, and I’m not totally sure we should be doing it. But I’m glad people have a job, you know? It’s hard.

Excited and challenged by his production work, would Diggs like to direct an episode of Snowpiercer?

I don’t think I would in season three. I don’t think of myself as a director very much. I have a special skill as an actor in that it’s very easy for me to ignore anything that isn’t my job, he laughs. If a line isn’t mine, I don’t care what anyone else says, and I don’t care where someone else is moving. I know what my job is. I am very good at reacting to anything that happens while I am doing my job. Being a director is the opposite of that. You have to hold the whole story in your head and be aware of what everyone else wants to do so I don’t know.

I know this scares me. If we ever had to do a season four, maybe then. I feel obligated to try it, but I don’t think I’m here yet. I will indeed have more to play after the second season. There are more cars, we reveal more and we learn more about the train. Big Alice exists now, and it’s a whole new train to check out, so that’s cool. There are options available to us. Yeah, the Snowpiercer the world has become much bigger.

Season two of Snowpiercer lands on TNT on Monday January 25, 2021.