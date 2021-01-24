Seth Rogan Ted Cruz Fight Twitter





We have all the tweets prepared for you. Senator Ted Cruz on Wednesday criticized President Joe Biden for rejoin The Paris Climate Agreement, saying: “By joining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden says he is more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh.” By joining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden says he is more interested in the opinions of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This deal will do little to affect the climate and hurt Americans’ livelihoods.

Twitter: @SenTedCruz

Keep in mind that the Paris Climate Agreement is essentially a policy where countries agree to tackle climate change together. It has nothing to do with President Biden being “more interested” in the “opinions” of Parisians. AS?? Cruz’s tweet was the subject of critical/ meme-ing, specifically by actor Seth Rogen. Seth responded to the tweet saying, “Fuck you, fascist.” This led to a lot of back-and-forth between the two, so buckle up, I’ve explained everything for you. Cruz responded to Seth’s tweet and said, “Charming, civil and educated response. If you are a rich and angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you. If you are blue collar, so you’re a union member, if you’re in energy or manufacturing … not so much. “ Charming, civil and educated response. @Sethrogen If you are a rich and angry Hollywood celebrity, Today’s Dems are the party for you. If you are blue collar workers, if you are a union member, if you work in the energy sector or in manufacturing … not so much. #JobsMatter

Twitter: @tedcruz

“If you’re a white supremacist fascist who doesn’t find it offensive when someone calls your ugly wife, Ted Cruz is exactly the motherfucker for you,” Seth replied, referring to Cruz supporting Donald Trump, who insult Cruz’s wife in 2016. If you’re a white supremacist fascist who doesn’t find it offensive when someone calls your ugly wife, Ted Cruz is exactly the motherfucker for you. https://t.co/w4zdynI2V9

Twitter: @Sethrogen

“In addition, I am a member of four unions”, Seth added. The next day, Seth tweeted a video to Cruz, telling him to watch a video of an Allegheny County leader calling Cruz to be a “climate denier” and “COVID denier”. Hi @tedcruz. Look at this and go fuuuuuuuck yourself you clown. (It’s a lot more fun now that I know it’s safe to see my tweets) https://t.co/9hsLehI5Bp On Friday, Seth then responded to Cruz’s tweet about the film. Fancy. He said everyone who made the movie would have hated him. Then, Cruz replied to Seth, using a capacitist remark, saying that Seth behaves “like a Marxist with Tourettes”. He said, “Screaming FU! FU! Is really, really smart. Your movies are generally pretty funny. I’m sure you hate that I enjoy them.” They are all dead. So I think it was good. And Walt Disney was a Republican. Even if you behave like a Marxist online with Tourettes (yelling FU! FU! Is really, really smart), your movies are generally pretty funny. I’m sure you hate that I appreciate them. https://t.co/ImVm26QWb8 Seth then called Cruz in using Tourette’s syndrome as a blow. “As someone who has Tourette’s Syndrome in their family and who has a very mild case himself, I once again take great pleasure in telling you to fuck yourself.” As someone who has Tourettes in their family (and who has a very mild case himself), I once again take great pleasure in telling you to fuck yourself. (Also VERY few cases of Tourettes manifest as uncontrollable profanity. Most cases, like mine, manifest as contractions.) Https://t.co/NJaEjMfNJt

Twitter: @Sethrogen

Seth then added two more tweets, reiterating that Cruz is a “fascist”. To which Cruz responded by saying: “It is your party that believes in the power of government: to shut down your business, to oppress your faith and to censor your speech.” Jokes aside, @Sethrogen is a jerk. It is your party that believes in the power of government: shut down your business, oppress your faith and censor your speech. Anyone who disagrees, tries to cancel. BTW, a lot of people in Hollywood are conservative and muzzled by the fascist left. https://t.co/i9o80vFtS0 Seth quickly responded, saying that Cruz “literally inspired a murderous insurgency”, referring to the Capitol riot, who has left five persons dead: Senate Democrats have called for an investigation into whether Ted Cruz was linked to the riot. Their statement bed, “The question the Senate must answer is not whether Senators Hawley and Cruz had the right to object to voters, but whether Senators did not to the highest moral principles and to the country above loyalty to people, the party Government Department ‘or engaged in’ inappropriate conduct of Senate thinking ‘in connection with the January 6 violence. “ This is Cruz’s last answer, but Seth wanted to clarify one thing that there is no “quarrel”. Why? Because “Ted Cruz tried to overthrow our government”. This is not a Twitter feud. @tedcruz tried to overthrow our government. He inspired a deadly mob to storm the Capitol. And I think that deserves to be ridiculed. So fuck him. “Your lies got people killed,” Seth said recently. “You have blood on your hands.”

Twitter: @Sethrogen

Ted hasn’t responded to Seth’s most recent tweets, but something tells me he will. And we’ll keep you posted if / when that happens. Daily BuzzFeed Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!







