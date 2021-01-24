Sebastian Stan of the Falcon & Winter Soldier shows off Bucky’s new costume





Sebastian Stan shares Bucky Barnes’ screen test for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as he announces the show’s upcoming release on Disney +.

Bucky’s new costume is featured in a screen test for The falcon and the winter soldier from 2019 shared by actor Sebastian Stan. After WandaVision, Marvel Studios follows it with another Disney + show that reunites Captain America’s closest friends for a new adventure. Debuting alongside Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger, Bucky is one of the few prominent heroes of Phase 1 of the MCU who still has a clear and seemingly long future. Ironically, despite being in the franchise for so long and having been through a lot – even becoming the villain, the Winter Soldier – it seems his true story has only just begun. With Steve now retired to the universe, he teams up with Sam Wilson aka Falcon, whom Cap has chosen to be the next Star-Spangled Avenger – something that will be addressed in The falcon and the winter soldier. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Captain America’s Return Of The MCU Accidentally Makes Him More Like Iron Man As its next MCU release approaches, Stanshared the test image of Bucky’s look in the upcoming Disney + series. In the caption, he revealed that it was taken in October 2019 and reminded fans that The falcon and the winter soldier will be out in about two months. Check out his post below: Based on what has been seen in the trailers for the series, it looks like Marvel Studios has pretty much stuck to this new look for Bucky. Interestingly, this is reminiscent of his appearance in The first avenger, which can be intentional as it visually indicates that he’s ready to become a hero again after functioning as a brainwashed HYDRA agent. Much of what we know The falcon and the winter soldierThe story of s revolves around Captain America’s legacy and the identity of the rightful owner of the shield, which is primarily Sam’s tale. But, not much has been revealed about Bucky’s arc. Baron Zemo’s involvement could indicate Marvel Studios will be revisiting his days as a Winter Soldier as the villain knows his activation code. This doesn’t mean that he will return as a villain, but it can be used to highlight how far he has come in his rehab process. After The falcon and the winter soldier, he is curious to know what awaits the character. Maybe he can officially join the Avengers and be a true hero, maybe even function using his white wolf character – a name given to him by the Wakandans when he spent a few years there rehabilitating himself. Marvel Studio hasn’t really been able to revisit the idea because of Thanos’ arrival in Avengers: Infinity War and his possible defeat in Avengers: Endgame. But now that the MCU is currently in a transitional phase, it can focus on character building again, and this would be a great time to focus on Bucky. More: What Captain America’s Return Means For Falcon & The Winter Soldier Source: Sebastian stan Young Sheldon Explains The Big Bang Theory Final Plot Hole

About the Author Ana Dumaraog

(3848 Articles published)

An accidental and perpetually curious geek, Ana rekindled her love for writing several years ago and married it into all of pop culture. The result is a passionate young writer who could roam (and of course write) films and series for hours a day. She has a weakness for The Lion King, old songs and the design of the house; is currently obsessed with old sitcoms (The Golden Girls!); and won’t dare to watch horror movies although she (ironically) is dying to see one. Although she’s a bit late for the party and was a Force unbeliever, she now finds the Star Wars franchise quite fascinating (fun fact: it’s a crazy Jar Jar Binks / Sith theory that attracted her). More Ana Dumaraog







