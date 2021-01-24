Myleene Klass is the first star to skate Dancing on Ice





The TV presenter and her professional partner Lukasz Rozycki faced Lady Leshurr and Brendyn Hatfield in the skate-off after receiving the fewest votes from the audience. Judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo, and John Barrowman voted unanimously to save the rapper and her professional partner. Then Klass said: I couldn’t have done it without Lukasz, my family and my friends. I had never skated before, I have a skill that I learned while locked out, who would have thought? For the whole crew, production was not easy to set up on lockdown. The pair scored 22 of 40 and were placed at the bottom of the standings following their routine at the Weeknds Blinding Lights, which started with Klass playing the piano in the middle of the ice. Barrowman told Klass: It was a brilliant opening, but the skating went one way and the performance that was put together just didn’t go with it. You have to let go, we skated a lot and it was quite noticeable. Soap star Faye Brookes has been hailed as the Ice Queen after impressing her routine with Taylor Swift’s Lover with her partner Hamish Gaman. She looked stunned as she got 31.5 points from the judges. Barrowman told him: A good partnership is a rarity and we see something rare tonight.

Dancing on Ice 2021: Celebrity Competitors

You skated together, everything was in sync, it was just beautiful to watch, I’m in heaven. Dean added: Ice Queen tonight is the best first skate we’ve ever had on the show, while Ashley Banjo said: It was like week seven, you set the bar. Radio DJ Sonny Jay and partner Angela Egan received the judges’ Golden Ticket and secured a spot next week without facing a public vote after their performance at Lewis Capaldis Hold Me While You Wait, which has received 26.5 points. Olympian Colin Jackson was the first celebrity to take to the ice on the second episode of the ITV show, performing a routine on Little Richard’s Tutti Frutti with his professional partner Klabera Komini. Related Next week, reality TV star Billie Shepherd and her professional partner Mark Hanretty, who danced to Spice Up Your Life by the Spice Girls, and Olympic skier Graham Bell, who performed with professional Karina Manta after her professional partner. Yebin Mok, also landed a spot in musicals next week. was injured during rehearsals. The duo performed to the Ski Sunday theme tune, and Bell began their routine by going down a hill with skis dressed in a gold ski suit. Dancing On Ice continues on ITV Sundays at 6 p.m. ET. Additional reporting from PA Media.

