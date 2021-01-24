Broken Spoke Patriarch James White Turns 81: Lifetime Country Country and His Family Built Honky-Tonk Heaven Here on Earth – Music





Broken Spoke owner James White, a steadfast supporter of country music locally, nationally and internationally, passed away this morning from congestive heart failure. He was 81 years old. The daughter and general manager of the venue, Ginny White-Peacock, confirmed the news to the the Chronicle Sunday afternoon. James White at The Broken Spoke on South Lamar, March 13, 2014 (Photo by Todd V. Wolfson) According to White-Peacock, the honky-tonk icon was diagnosed with congestive heart failure 20 years ago and had entered and discharged from hospital with complications after having a new defibrillator installed two months ago. He passed away at his home this morning with his family. Her heart was broken, White-Peacock explained. I am glad he is at peace. My dad always said that I wanted to build a place like no other where people could come and listen to country music and have a good time. And when I built it, I called it the Broken Ray. I have always liked this quote. Straight Line Unbroken Circle: (lr) Mike Peacock, Ginny White-Peacock, James M. White, Annetta White and Terri White at The Broken Spoke on July 27, 2013 (Photo by John Anderson) I hope people come to think of my dad and have a lone star for him, adds White-Peacock. It’s the best thing people can do now to help us keep the Broken Spoke alive and have a good time. White opened the Broken Spoke in 1964, when the red building at 3201 S. Lamar was outside the city limits with few neighbors. He went on to book stars like Willie Nelson, Bob Wills, Dolly Parton, Ray Price, Ernest Tubb and George Strait, alongside a regular list of beloved locals, not only for Austinites, but also for tourists from the whole world. The family business White was the subject of a documentary in 2016 Honky Tonk Heaven, Book Donna Marie Millers 2017 The Broken Spoke: Legendary Austins Honky-Tonk, and featured on the Straits 2019 album cover Honky Tonk Time Machine. White-Peacock says she will continue to run the business with her husband Michael Peacock, mother Annetta White and sister Terry White. Learn about the steadfast white clan in 2013 the Chronicle function of Margaret Moser. The South Austin Dancehall and Restaurant are currently open Tuesday through Saturday. Well, have Weldon Henson there on Tuesday, and I hope people will come and think of my dad and have a lone star for him, White-Peacock adds. It’s the best thing people can do now to help us keep the Broken Spoke alive and have a good time. That’s what made him happy. White at the ribbon cutting for a new bus stop in front of the Broken Spoke on May 23, 2019 (Photo by Jana Birchum)







