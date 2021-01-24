Prince William and Kate Middleton secretly have a new puppy





Before their beloved dog passed away, Lupo, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge secretly welcomed a new puppy into their lives! The family of five recently received a black cocker spaniel, according to a new report. The puppy was a gift from Kate Middletons’ former brother James Middleton and came to the family at their home in Norfolk before Lupo’s death, Sunday mail detailed. Their three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, are said to be already taken with the new addition to their family. The black puppy is currently around eight months old, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte are said to have helped mom and dad pick out the special puppy for the litter. The Duchess’s brother shared a post on Instagram in July, it announced that Lupo’s sister, Luna, had a litter of six puppies. He said that while he was sad to see the dogs leave, “their new homes are full of love.” “You might be scared at first, that’s OK,” he continued. “Just be yourself and you will never understand how much happiness you will bring to your new families and everyone you meet. Make me proud and don’t forget to write. The Mail on Sunday claims the new addition to the Royal Family is the black puppy owned by James Middleton’s fiance, Alize Thevenet. In November 2020, the Duke and Duchess shared the heartbreaking news of Lupos’ stint on Kensington Royal’s Instagram account. “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away”, they wrote next to a photo of their dog. “He has been at the heart of our family for nine years and will be missed so much.” The family did not share Lupos’ cause of death. Lupo joined the royal family in 2012, according to Hello. The cocker spaniel was also a gift from the Duchess’ brother James after their marriage in April 2011. Her brother raised a litter of puppies in 2011 and kept one for himself, but gave Lupo to Kate at the start of 2012 when Prince William was deployed to the Falklands. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all had the opportunity to celebrate another special moment last month alongside their parents: their first time on a red carpet! The Duke and Duchess had a night out with their three children in December to witness a holiday show that honored UK essential workers and their families. The royal couple joined National Health Service staff, delivery drivers, emergency service personnel, charity workers, and event volunteers, all of whom were invited to the “Pantoland at the Palladium” the National Lottery. Prince William gave a speech before the show to thank the audience, saying: “You have given your absolute all this year and made remarkable sacrifices. Your families too, who I’m sure have seen you a lot less than they would have liked, he continued. You are representative of the large number of people across the UK who have come together to make a difference this year in so many crucial ways. The country owes you a huge debt of gratitude. “







