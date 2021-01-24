Camp Cretaceous Season 2 ending explained

WARNING: The following contains SPOILERS forJurassic Park: Cretaceous CampSeason 2, Episode 8, “Chaos Theory”.

Jurassic Park: Cretaceous Camp Season 2 ends with a cliffhanger that left the six teenage campers still stranded on Isla Nublar but with a mysterious new threat to deal with in Season 3. Set between Jurassic world and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Camp Cretaceous Season 2 revealed new aspects to the dinosaur-dominated island while also offering thrilling dino action and introducing new human villains, big game hunters Mitch (Bradley Whitford) and Tiff (Stephanie Beatriz), for threaten children.

Mitch and Tiff pretended to be friendly eco-tourists promising to save the campers if Darius (Paul-Mikel Williams) led them to the waterhole all the dinosaurs visited. However, Mitch and Tiff turned out to be sociopaths who wanted to kill dinosaurs and hang their heads on their walls, and they also had no problem killing children if they didn’t cooperate. Meanwhile, the duplicity couple’s guide, Hap (Angus Sampson), revealed who they really are and helped Kenji (Ryan Potter), Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega) and Ben (Sean Giambrone) find their boat at the docks. However, Hap sacrificed his life to help the children escape a pack of Baryonyx. Kenji and Brooklynn met with Yasmina (Kausar Mohammad), and together they managed to find a control room in the tunnels under Jurassic World that allowed them to turn the power back on to the park and see and hear Darius and Sammy (Raini Rodriguez), who were hostages. by Mitch and Tiff.

By working together and dragging the T-Rex into the fray, the campers were able to save the dinosaurs from the big game hunters. Mitch and Tiff encountered horrific ends: he got caught in one of his own traps and was eaten by the T-Rex as he swung upside down from a tree, while Tiff left her husband behind and was trying to escape on their boat, without realizing it two. Baryonyx followed her on board. Jurassic World dinosaurs devoured Tiff as his ship pulled away from the docks, which unfortunately cut the boat off as a possible way for the kids to leave the island. However, the six campers got together alive and well. More importantly, they bonded and came to rely on each other as a cohesive group of friends who had protected Jurassic World from human predators and survived more peril, but they are still stuck on Isla Nublar.

The campers are still not rescued but the emergency beacon has worked

In Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp The first episode of season 2, “A Beacon of Hope”, the children discovered that the main street of the park had been taken over by the T-Rex, who had built a nest, and that the emergency beacon of the island was part of his new home. Darius and Kenji risked their lives to enter the nest and they managed to activate the distress signal while the other campers worked together to lure the T-Rex.

However, only the public knows that the beacon worked and the signal was received by someone on the mainland. The kids didn’t know if their effort was successful, but at first they believed Mitch and Tiff had received the signal and had come to save them. At the end of Cretaceous Camp season 2, the kids still don’t know the beacon was received, so there’s still hope that someone from InGen or Masrani Global – possibly their former advisers Roxie (Jameela Jamil) and Dave ( Glen Powell) who know the children have been left behind – will come to Isla Nublar in Cretaceous Camp season 3.

Campers will find their own way off the island

The campers relied on Mitch and Tiff – or at least their boat – to save them, but that’s now a moot point since their ship is infested with Baryonyx. Darius said they will find their own way out of Isla Nublar, which likely means they will take a proactive way to save themselves. This leaves them with a few options, like trying to locate Jurassic World’s control center (which was seen in the 2015 film) to try and call for help again. Or they could try to build their own boat, which could be possible because they have successfully rebuilt their treehouse, so they surprisingly have the know-how for large construction projects. It’s also unclear what else they might find on Isla Nublar that could help them be saved.

The fact that campers are always stuck on the island sets up well Cretaceous Camp season 3, but the question is how long can the series last with the children who logically survive in Jurassic World? There was a jump of over a month from when campers finished building a new treehouse from the ruins of Cretaceous Camp at the start of episode 3, “The Watering Hole”; Meanwhile, Ben underwent a remarkable transformation into a survivalist in the jungle, and Bumpy, his pet ankylosaur, went from a baby to a full-sized dino. There might be another time jump Cretaceous Camp season 3, but soon there are events seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom it will have to happen.

The unfrozen mysterious dinosaur is loose

Campers are also unaware that there is a mysterious cryo-freezing dinosaur under the island that is now loose. Brooklyn discovered that there was random frozen flora in parts of the island, which indicated a source of chilled energy underground, but never found out the real reason something was frozen. Whoever this dinosaur is, it could be linked to the secret experiments Dr Henry Wu (BD Wong) was working on Cretaceous Camp season 1. This means that the invisible dinosaur could be another Indominus Rex or maybe another hybrid, possibly a predecessor of what became the Indoraptor in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Unfortunately, the dinosaurs found the hidden tunnels and took it back, with the Compsognathus chewing on the power lines and turning off all electricity on the island again. This meant the dino-in-cryo has been awakened and most likely will walk through the sealed door and threaten the teens with Cretaceous Camp season 3.

How Camp Cretaceous Seas0n 2 sets up Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp Season 2 has a clear setup for the Campers story to continue in Season 3, but the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will also start in the very near future. In about five months from the end of Camp Crétacous season 2, mercenaries sent by Eli Mills (Rafe Spall) will arrive at Jurassic World Lagoon to retrieve the Indominus Rex DNA so that Dr. Wu can breed the Indoraptor. The T-Rex will attack the mercenaries and the Mosasaurus will escape the island into the open seas while the surviving mercenaries return to the mainland. It’s possible that the six teenagers had already escaped from Isla Nublar before the mercenaries even arrived in the Mosasaurus Lagoon.

Further on, Mt. Sibo will begin to erupt and destroy Isla Nublar about a year and a half after the end of Cretaceous Camp season 2. Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and her dinosaur protection group will arrive on Isla Nublar with Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) to find Blue the Velociraptor and barely survive the destruction of the island while other mercenaries. de Mills kidnap dozens of dinosaurs to auction them off at Lockwood Manor. Cretaceous Camp season 2 actually set up some key moments in Fallen kingdom: The state of Main Street when Claire and Owen arrived is reflected in what happened during the Campers’ exploits against the T-Rex, Mitch and Tiff, and Fallen kingdomThe encounter of human heroes with a Baryonyx is also announced:Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp Season 2 explains why Owen, Claire, and their friends only faced one Baryonyx: because the other members of his pack were trapped on Mitch and Tiff’s boat.

