Ted Cruz and Seth Rogen discuss the Paris Climate Agreement, “ Fantasia ”





Actor Seth Rogen didn't mince words during an extended Twitter exchange with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who covered everything from the Paris Climate Agreement to Disney's "Fantasia". The dispute began last week when Rogen called Cruz a "fascist" in layman's terms for claiming that President Joe Biden's choice to join the deal indicated he had "a more interested view of the citizens of Paris than of the jobs of citizens of Pittsburgh ". The name "Paris Climate Accord" refers to the city in which the agreement was signed in 2015 by the leaders of more than 200 countries, including President Barack Obama. Scientists and world leaders say the deal's plans to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide will prevent a dangerous rise in global temperatures. . Many Republicans believe the Paris Agreement unfairly restricts US jobs and economic growth with little concrete return. Cruz responded to Rogen's tweet on Wednesday, calling it a "charming, civil and educated response." He added: "If you are a rich and angry Hollywood celebrity, today's Dems are the party for you. If you are blue collar workers, if you are a union member, if you work in the industry. 'energy or manufacturing … not so much. " Rogen is in "four unions," the actor replied. USA TODAY has contacted representatives for Rogen and Cruz for further comment. Why is it called the Paris Agreement?The name has nothing to do with the 'people of Paris' as GOP politicians suggest The round trips continued for several days. Cruz tweeted at one point about how the 1941 Disney movie "Fantasia" made him cry when he was 4 years old. "Anyone who made this movie would hate you," Rogen replied. Cruz replied: "They are all dead. So I think we are good" and noted that Walt Disney was a Republican. Historians have noted that Disney voted Republican later in his adulthood and worked actively with the Motion Picture Alliance for the Preservation of American Ideals, a group of conservatives in Hollywood who said their mission was to protect the country from fascism. and communism. Cruz added to Rogen: "Even if you behave like a Marxist online with Tourettes … your movies are usually pretty funny. I'm sure you hate that I like them." Rogen noted that Tourette runs with her family. "VERY few cases of Tourette show up as uncontrollable swearing. Most cases, like mine, show up as contractions," he tweeted. The National Institute of Health describes Tourette's syndrome as a "neurological disorder characterized by repetitive, stereotypical, and involuntary movements and vocalizations called tics." He estimates that only about 10% to 15% of people with the disorder have coprolalia, the "pronouncement" of "socially inappropriate words," including swear words.

