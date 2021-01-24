Attack on Titan: 10 Sasha cosplay that are too good

Attack On TitanThe fourth season of the season kicked off on December 7, and fans around the world have already lost their minds as the final season leads to the decisive end of the story. The attack of the Titans is praised for many reasons. The animation, the ODM VS Titan action sequences, the soundtrack, the story and, perhaps the highlight of the anime, its characters. Beloved and popular characters include Eren, Captain Levi, Mikasa, Armin, and Sonny, but several supporting characters have captured the hearts of fans.

One of these characters is Sasha Blouse. While Sasha isn’t a major character on the show, she is definitely one of the fan favorites. From the first time we introduce her after she shows a drill eating a potato to the moment we learn about her life as a member of a small hunting community, Sasha is a delight . She’s also one of the favorites in the cosplay community, so let’s take a look at ten of the best Sasha cosplay.

ten Sasha Cosplay by @miikhydeafening

Instagram user @miikhydeafening is a cosplayer from Italy with a clear love for all things anime. She has cosplay characters including Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackermann, and, of course, everyone’s favorite potato thief, Sasha Blouse. His love for The attack of the Titans is evident, as she’s covered several of the show’s most beloved characters, and her passion for cosplaying and photographing it is evident.

9 Sasha Cosplay by @ mitzi.cosplay

Mitzi is a cosplay from Israel who also has an undeniable love for anime cosplay. She’s covered anime characters including Hatsune Miku, darling in the franxx, and his own version of Sasha, complete with potato, ODM gear, and blades to kill the Titans. You must love the expression on her face in the photo with the potato; if it doesn’t scream Sasha, then we don’t know what it does. Also, did we mention how awesome his makeshift ODM gear is?

8 Sasha Cosplay by @ naako.o17

French cosplayer @ naako.o17 has recreated a diverse number of different characters from various anime, including Naruto, Cells at work, and, of course, Sasha from The attack of the Titans. She teams up with her partner @aanthonym who calls himself “The French Livai” on her Instagram cosplay bio.

The two often team up on “couple” cosplay efforts, recreating teams from various beloved animated series. Their recreations of Captain Levi and Sasha are of a particularly high caliber, with their sleek and stylish photography, editing and accessories, their neck-breaking blades are just awesome!

seven Sasha Cosplay by @mangoecos

Instagram user @mangoecos is a Chicago-based cosplayer who has over 100,000 followers on her profile. Her love for all things cosplay is undeniable; she is clearly a fan of Mob Psycho 100, Naruto, My Hero Academia, The attack of the Titans, And much more.

Her Sasha cosplay hits the nail on the back of the neck; she even has good hair, up to the length and a ponytail, and how could we forget her French bread? Yes, it’s not a potato, but true Sasha fans know that the character’s love of the Hunting Town for food is varied and relentless.

6 Sasha Cosplay by @manu_grimm_

As an Instagram user, @manu_grimm_ has only 936 followers, her love and effort in cosplaying is evident from her photos on her profile. From her costume, hairstyle, makeup, cutout, props and locations used, @manu_grimm_ goes all the way in her cosplay efforts, especially when she dons her Sasha cosplay. She even goes so far as to enlist the help of her friends, bringing her another fan favorite. The attack of the Titans cosplay efforts, Mikasa Ackermann.

5 Sasha Cosplay by @lisa_chan_moe

Lisa Chan is another cosplayer who really deserves more followers. An avid fan of all things anime, Lisa has an obvious love for Naruto, Yashahime: half demon princess,and of course, The attack of the Titans. Chan puts blood, sweat and tears on Titan with his efforts when cosplaying Sasha.

Her accessories are stylish, her ODM gear even comes with wiring, and her ability to capture the action is what makes her Sasha cosplay so awesome. She even goes so far as to include special effects on her potatoes.

4 Sasha Cosplay by @mushitsujo_chisai

@mushitsujo_chisai is a player and cosplayer who belongs to the @joyboytv cosplay team. A true fan of A pieceand The attack of the Titans, @mushitsujo_chisai loves cosplaying Sasha from The attack of the Titans and also cosplayed Vice Admiral Smoker, Vivi, and several other characters from A piece.

Her Sasha cosplay is reminiscent of the character’s origins, with a hunting bow for those pesky deer along the slopes of her mountain hometown.

3 Sasha Cosplay by @shappiworkshop

Instagram user @shappiworkshop is a Polish costume designer and cosplay extraordinary. Avid cosplay fan, @shappiworkshop cosplayed Vora de la Paladins video game, Toph de The Rift Avatar series, street fighter‘s Chun-Li, Princess Zelda, Sasha Blause, and several other beloved characters from various mediums. Her Sasha cosplay efforts are sweet, endearing, and really capture Sasha’s softer side.

2 Sasha Cosplay by @ sanet.cosplay

@sanet.cosplay cosplayed everyone from Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, Nezuko, Leone from JoJo’s bizarre adventureand, of course, Sasha Blause.

His Sasha cosplay is truly one of love, effort, and time, and he comes with his own ODM gear and Titan battle blades.

1 Sasha Cosplay by @swordsandblueberries

@swords and cornflowers is a costume designer, cosplayer and cosplay photographer based in Germany. @Swordsandblueberries tastes in geek culture vary from video games, cartoons and even TV series including the beloved Mando & Grogu from The Mandalorian, his gender swap version of Valka from Assassins Creed Valhalla, Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawnand Sasha from The attack of the Titans.

Her Sasha cosplay efforts take the cake (or the potato), her costume for the beloved character is the real deal, and it’s obvious from her feed that a lot of time and love is needed to recreate his favorite characters.

