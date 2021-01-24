Asia Argento accuses ‘xXx’ director Rob Cohen of sexual assault (report)





13:27 PST 01/24/2021



by



Lexy perez



Italian actress Asia Argento has been charged The fast and the furiousand xXx sexual assault director Rob Cohen. In an interview with an Italian newspaper The Corriere della Sera,Argento said that while filming the 2002 filmxXx facing Vin Diesel, Cohen abused her. “This is the first time I have spoken of Cohen,” Argento told the outlet. “He abused me by making me drink GHB, he had a bottle of it,” she said, referring to the anesthetic commonly known as the date rape drug. “At the time, honestly, I didn’t know what it was. I woke up in the morning naked in bed. “ She noted that her charges against Cohen will be detailed in her upcoming autobiography. Anatomy of a wild heart, which will be released in Italy on January 26, the Argento was one of the first to publicly accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. Representatives for Argento and Cohen did not respond to The Hollywood Reporterrequest for comment from. Argento’s allegations against Cohen aren’t the first time the director has been at the center of the charges. Cohen has been charged with sexual assault, according to a 2019Huffington Postreport, by an alleged victim called “Jane” to protect her anonymity. The alleged victim says the coxswain assaulted her in 2015 while she was unconscious. The reported assault took place after Cohen invited Jane to a business meeting in Manhattan to discuss the collaboration to a television pilot. Cohens’ attorney, Martin Singer, responded to the charges by writing to HuffPost in a 13-page letter: “The proposed story is an outrageous libelous hit play, making extraordinarily offensive claims that my client has engaged in heinous sexual misconduct, wrongdoing and other behavior inappropriate, which are strongly contested and denied by my client. “ In 2019, the director’s oldest child accused him of sexual assault in a public Facebook post. In an interview with THR, Valkyrie Weather said she mostly remembered the pain, “remembering the place and the time, just being there in the bath” and said, “It was so painful that I didn’t couldn’t verbalize it for a long time. ” She also revealed that her mother, Cohen’s first wife Diana Mitzner, had witnessed one of the alleged assaults, which confirmed in a separate interview with THR. Cohen denied this claim, calling it “categorically false.” Meanwhile Argento was charged with sexual assault in 2018 by actor and musician Jimmy Bennett. Bennett claims a then 37-year-old Argento assaulted him at a California hotel in 2013, just two months after his 17th birthday . The age of consent in California is 18. In a statement, she denied the assault allegation. According to a 2019 report by The New York Times, Argento struck a financial deal with Bennett, paying him $ 380,000 along with late boyfriend Anthony Bourdain.







