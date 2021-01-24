James Gunn’s Suicide Squad is highly R rated and super silly





Suicide Squad star Joel Kinnaman describes James Gunn’s DC movie as highly R-rated and absolutely dumb, but not without moments of real emotion.

The suicide squad Star Joel Kinnaman describes James Gunn’s DC movie as highly rated R and absolutely silly. The DCEU’s previous attempt to bring the Suicide Squad to the big screen, a 2016 effort led by David Ayer, failed to impress audiences. For the sequel, the addition of Gunn as a writer and director indicated that Warner Bros wanted to take things in a very different direction. Acting as a cross between a traditional sequel and a reboot,The suicide squad will introduce many new characters as they embark on a mission to destroy a Nazi-era laboratory. The suicide squad is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated DC projects, thanks in large part to Gunn’s involvement and early buzz from the film’s stars. Kinnaman had previously called the script absolutely hilarious, and Gunn has repeatedly hintedThe suicide squad will be both bloody and profane. Compared to PG-13-ratedSuicide SquadThe new R version of Gunn on Team Anti-Heroes so far appears to be exactly what fans were hoping for from the first film. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Suicide Squad 2’s R Rating Will Work Thanks To The MCU On a new episode ofThe playlist podcast,Kinnaman continued to exaggerateThe suicide squad and its unique tone. Besides calling it “biggest low budget R-rated movie ever, “Kinnaman described the kind of silly humor fans can expect from this movie. It’s childish, but also filled with deep emotions. Kinnaman said: I do not think so [Gunn] had to compromise an iota of his vision, he continued. He really has to do exactly what he wanted. And it’s sure to be the biggest budget R-rated movie ever to be made. And it’s highly rated and super silly. It’s really childish, childish humor and it also finds those deep moments where you get really emotional. And then it’s super violent, then it’s really ridiculous again Every character is so ridiculous. The childish humor paired with deep, moving scenes and extreme violence feels like a lot to put into a movie, and in the hands of another director, that can be a tough tone to hit. However, if Kinnaman is to be believed, Gunn has found a way to make it work. Gunn’s past projects have indicated that he can straddle the line between humor, emotion, and inappropriate subject matter, andThe Suicide Squad looks like it will extend his skills even further. It will certainly be interesting to see it all come together. Fortunately, the public only has months to wait. Despite the many movie delays that have swept through the entertainment industry in recent days,The suicide squad is almost guaranteed to stay scheduled for August because of Warner Bros. ‘Strategy 2021, which will see each film hit theaters and on HBO Max on the same day. Fans are still waiting to see the first trailer, although Gunn recently asked them to be patient. Presumably, this first trailer will give audiences a feel for what to expect from this bloody, hilarious movie. Then the fans could decide ifThe suicide squad will match the hype it has received so far. More: Every Real The Suicide Squad Screenshot (Not Behind The Scenes) Source: The playlist podcast What song is in the Godzilla vs Kong trailer?

About the Author Rachel Labonte

(1536 Articles published)

Rachel LaBonte is a news and reporting writer for Screen Rant with a deep passion for film and television. Recently graduated from Emerson College, she specialized in media arts production while specializing in screenwriting.







