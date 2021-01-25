Sri Rao explains how Geffen’s new show ‘Bollywood Kitchen’ combines cooking and personal storytelling

The television writer and cookbook author has launched his new virtual theater production as part of the Geffen Stayhouse series: “The show is really a story of my family’s immigrant experience.



Cookbook author and television writer Sri Rao launched his first theater showBollywood cuisineas part of the Geffen Playhouses Geffen Stayhouse virtual series On Saturday night, the production is partly narrated in which he shares stories about his parents’ travels from India to the United States and a cooking class. Based on stories of his Cookbook 2017 of the same name, the interactive show, which has just been extended until March 6, is filmed from the Raos New York apartment in Hells Kitchen.

Among the opening night attendees, who were preparing the recipe for Raos Mothers’ Chicken Curry Dish (or the Chana Masala Vegan Option) in their own homes, was Director Mira Nair (Mississippi Masala, Salaam Bombay!) and Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri. Two weeks before the start of the shows,The Hollywood Reportertalked with Rao about Bollywood cuisineThe whole South Asian team, how he came to play in production and what he does with all that chicken curry he cooks.

How did Geffen’s show go?

The short story is [Geffen artistic director] Matt Shakman called me when I was in the third month of foreclosure and asked if this was something I would be interested in. They were doing Geffen Stayhouse at that time. They had launched [virtual magic theater show] The Present and it really worked. After the release of my book I had started to develop a theatrical performance and Matt and [associate artistic director] Amy [Levinson] read this version two years ago. They approached me asking: “Can you work again Bollywood cuisine which at that time was envisioned as an immersive musical in its own right? “

And the idea was for you to also play in the series?

Playing on the show isn’t something I ever set out to do initially, the original musical version of it doesn’t involve me [onstage.] Its actors and singers and live musicians. It’s a full production.

Is the musical version still something you are looking for?

This concept was originally created at Ars Nova in New York, and then it was developed there. Then Hypokrit Theater Company in New York came on board and Arpita Mukherjee attached as director with Hypokrit as the company behind and we developed it further. The hope is that when the theater returns, we can continue to develop it.

For Geffen’s show, do you mix storytelling and cooking?

Its presented in this truly stripped down homey way. It’s just me speaking directly to the audience. I am the one who invites people to my house and cooks for you. Originally, the vanity of the series and the book is that for many of us first-generation Native Americans, and myself in particular, it is that the way we connected to our heritage and where our parents come from has been largely through the food and the movies. These Bollywood movies are often how we learned the language. The show is really a story of my family’s immigration experience and I use food and movies as a medium to tell this story.

How does it all work when you’re cooking and viewers are cooking at home too?

I’m in my apartment cooking my chicken curry and giving instructions. When you purchase a ticket, you have the option of having a Bollywood box sent to you, as it is called, which will include all the recipes as well as a selection of spices and non-perishable ingredients. Perishable ingredients like chicken that people will have to buy on their own. And then there are a few things to prepare ahead of time. The rest you cook with me. If you decide to buy a ticket called Chefs Table, it’s a limited number of people who will be in front of the camera, with whom I can interact. If you choose not to be on camera you can still join in and cook but I won’t see you. It will be a streaming experience.

What is the chicken recipe that you are presenting?

This is the first recipe that I cracked when deciding to write the book and it was really difficult because my mom, like most Indian moms, doesn’t write her recipes or measure the ingredients. It was a really personal goal of mine to figure it out and put it on paper so we can preserve it.

So are you going to eat a lot of chicken curry while the show is going on?

I think I’ll freeze a lot of it and give it to anyone who takes it. Our cameramen will come home every night with a Tupperware container filled with chicken curry.

Do you have cameramen in your apartment?

Yes, the Geffen does it with strict COVID protocols and a very stripped down team. Everyone is doing COVID tests and wearing PPE.

Tell me about the show’s production team.

The team that has been assembled for the show is an all-South Asian American team behind the scenes. My director, the lighting designer, the sound designer, the production designer, the costume designer, the assistant director, everyone is South Asian American. It sounds really special. This unfortunately seems unique. This does not happen very often in American theater as we all know. I think it’s really important, because the story really resonates with everyone on a personal level. We have all had experiences similar to those of Asian Americans, South Asian Americans in this country.

How does it feel to shoot in your own apartment?

My apartment is getting a makeover. I am not here. I’m not in the apartment next week as the tech unfolds, due to COVID. I don’t know what they are doing. I heard they requested access to the freight elevator. They move into new furniture and redecorate. I’ll see him when I walk on set next week.

What other projects are you working on?

I’m creating a series for Netflix currently filming its title The actress, a family drama full of suspense. And then I also write another pilot for Netflix and a pilot for HBO Max. I am committed to writing the adaptation of The henna artist, a very popular novel in which Freida Pinto will play and focus on producing. All my work with my production company, Sri and company, really focuses on content development by and about South Asian Americans. I think it’s been a long time since the industry has been open and keen to hear stories about browns and blacks, and I’m definitely taking this opportunity.