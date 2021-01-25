Why Leonardo DiCaprio is missing from the Walk of Fame





Make no mistake about it, getting your name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a career milestone that will surely mean a lot to those who move forward. However, there is much more to this symbolic sidewalk than the general public knows. In February 2017, Today posted a very informative article explaining why rejection of a Walk of Fame star is so common, detailing the various hurdles you need to overcome to get there. Given their findings, it’s not all that shocking that Leonardo DiCaprio is still out of Hollywood Boulevard. the Today report explains that in order for the process to begin, DiCaprio must first obtain an appointment from a third party. Fans, family members or friends can do so, as long as he accepts their proposal. From there, he must provide the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce with a completed application, listing his personal accomplishments, community outreach efforts, awards, etc. If they accept it, he must then guarantee his appearance at the public unveiling ceremony. .. but the process does not end there. DiCaprio, or whoever named him, would then have to shell out $ 40,000 for the star’s construction and maintenance. Even if Leonardo DiCaprio could easily cover the costs, has more than enough rewards to complete the application and surely can take some time to attend the event, does he really want it? At the moment, it seems not, and it’s hard to blame him. Unless his mind changes, the Hollywood Walk of Fame will remain devoid of one of the best actors of this generation.

