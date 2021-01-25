Why there is no new episode before spring 2021





Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy won’t air any new episodes until spring 2021, but why is the show’s annual winter break so long this year?

Grey’s AnatomySeason 17 won’t air any new episodes until spring 2021, but why? The long-running ABC medical drama was one of the first American TV shows to return for new episodes in fall 2020, and its record-breaking 17th season grabbed the weekly headlines as it tackled an insanely storyline. timely – one that also happened. to feature familiar faces from the show’s past. however,Grey‘hasn’t aired any new episodes since December 2020. Unfortunately, that won’t change for a number of weeks, as the show won’t be returning to screens until March 4, 2021. The show is currently in the middle of its winter break, and fans are no strangers to the annual vacation, but what makes this one very different from previous years is the length of it. Habitually, Grey’swould – like other US TV shows – come back in late January or early February. However, that is clearly not the case this time around. What makes it even worse for fans is the fact that it comes after the show only aired six episodes in the fall – an unusually short amount compared to its previous fall series. There is a reason for the long break, however. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Grey’s Anatomy: Why Patrick Dempsey’s Return Was A Major Season 17 Mistake Grey’s Anatomyseason 17 has only 16 episodes, making it the second shortest in the series’ 15 years, with only the first season of Grey’s AnatomyLike many shows filmed in 2020 and 2021, its episode count has likely been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. With all the filming delays in 2020, most networks waited until 2021 to launch their new lineup, so it’s quite remarkable that the show was able to air all episodes in the fall of 2020. However, as there are only 10 episodes remaining, the extended hiatus is necessary in order for the show to remain on the air for the remainder of the television season. This delay will allow Grey’s Anatomyto run to his season finale in May without facing any interruptions. As understandable as it is, that doesn’t change the fact that December through March is still a pretty long wait. In the age of streaming and catch-up services, there are more TV shows to consume than ever before, so a long hiatus like this – especially when it takes place when most shows network are back on screens – could have a negative impact on its audience. Grey’s Anatomy continues to be a rare network TV freak, but its ratings are dropping. Some viewers may tire of waiting and not return after the extended break. Additionally, this extended hiatus is also likely to undercut the impact of one of the most intense cliffhangers in the show’s history. The midseason finale saw Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) – who had battled COVID-19 all season – put on a ventilator after her condition worsened again. Of course, devoted fans of the show will return to see the resolution of this cliffhanger, but understandably they aren’t happy to have to wait for it. For better or worse, the show will return to the screens. in the spring of 2021 and, with Meredith back. this mystical beach, fans will no doubt wonder if they will see more familiar Grey’s Anatomyfaces appear throughout the season. Next: Every Grey’s Anatomy Character From Season 1 That Is Still On The Show Mandalorian actor Bo-Katan had no idea Lukes Cameo, even while filming









