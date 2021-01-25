Actor Neville Longbottom can’t watch his Harry Potter movies





Neville Longbottom actor Matthew Lewis finds himself unable to watch the Harry Potter films for one specific reason – they remind him of someone.

Matthew Lewis, the actor who plays Neville Longbottom in theHarry pottermovies, says he finds it hard to watch movies now. Lewis played in the eightHarry potterfilms and, as the series progressed, his role became more important. Neville Longbottom has long been Harry’s counterpart himself, with a twist of fate separating the two. Neville was once thought to be the subject of the prophecy at the heart of the show and his life could have been very different. Neville Longbottom started out as a nuisance for a character, but he’s grown to be just as important as the rest of the cast. When Harry, Hermione, and Ron go on the run in the firstDeathly Hallowsmovie, Neville is the one who carries on Harry’s legacy at Hogwarts. It all culminates in Neville wielding the sword of Godric Gryffindor during the Battle of Hogwarts, beheading Voldemeort’s beloved serpent and the last horcrux, Nagini. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: What Happened To Neville Longbottom After Harry Potter Ended Despite all of this, Lewis says he struggles to watch the movies. Talk toThe New York Times, Lewis says he usually has no problem watching his own performances, but his early years at Hogwarts bother him because of the part of himself he sees in the performance. Lewis describes the experience of watching him as “painfulHe then goes on to say that with other movies it’s easier for him to watch himself, especially if he’s playing a character who doesn’t quite match the way he sees himself. I find it quite difficult when too much of me starts showing up in a character. It’s easier when I can play someone completely different, like a cop in London or someone who’s rich … Sometimes it hurts how many of me there are in Neville. When I look, I’m like, it’s not Neville; it’s you. It is not atypical for an actor to be uncomfortable looking at himself on the screen. In fact, it almost seems to be the rule rather than the exception. Whether or not most of the cast are modest when they say it’s up for debate, but in Lewis’s case, it feels genuine. This also makes sense considering the fact that with theHarry potterfranchise, nearly all of the young actors involved watched themselves grow up onscreen, along with millions of other people, with the franchise being a defining moment for a generation of readers and moviegoers. Lewis, like Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, all grew up making films. Their teenage years are only captured on camera, awkward puberty and all.Harry potteris one of the most popular franchises of all time and with it comes the constant reminder that fans around the world are watching Lewis and his co-stars go through all the changes of adolescence quite frequently. It’s safe to say thatHarry potterisn’t really going anywhere either, which means Lewis will long remember his performance whether he liked it or not. More: Harry Potter: The Young Actors Who Almost Starred Source: The New York Times The end of the white tiger explained (in detail)

