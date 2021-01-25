AIDS on screen: the forgotten stories of the other pandemic





As for documentary information, Dylan Mohan Grays burns 2013 film Fire in the blood highlights the wickedness of pharmaceutical companies, which have historically surpassed states and poor individuals to access life-saving antiretroviral (ARV) drugs. The film highlights how millions of people continue to die in developing countries despite the existence of ARVs which in the West make HIV a disadvantage most of the time. Conversely, the short documentary by Lance Bang in 2010 The Lazarus effect harnesses the vital potential of ARVs in a small community in Zambia, made available to the people through the tireless work of health professionals and activists. The skeletal bodies of the victims are revitalized within a few weeks. It is a celebration of community and altruism as much as it is of human ingenuity. We look into the past with queer fiction so often, in part because queer desires, fantasies, and romances have historically been overshadowed by prejudice, making it a great source of dramatic suspense. Maybe we feel like we are rummaging through our attics, raising tragedies in boxes and trash cans. This is especially true of the AIDS fiction, which often amounts to picking up the edges of a healing scab. Yet there is still so much to be said about the crisis that remains vital, and for all that the canon can be cherished, new stories need to be told from all corners of the Earth. Because even in the present moment, when our planet is engulfed by another plague, our memories are short. “Here’s the lesson now, in the midst of another virus,” Davies says. “You sit listening [news] phone calls, and people my age are sitting there: it’s the second [major epidemic in the UK in recent years], this is the second! Again [the first] “It’s 33 years between Russell and me, but I feel the same frustration, the broader AIDS amnesia in the present echoes the ambivalence of the past. It can sometimes feel like it just doesn’t fit. is never produced. Thirty-three million people have died of AIDS around the world, and they continue to do so, but the dominant point of comparison for the coronavirus has always been the influenza pandemic of 1918, over a century ago. Why isn’t AIDS as cross-referenced as it should be? “It’s the same problem again: the shame and fear of talking about sex and the nature of transmission. This is what killed so many people in the 80s, and here it is again now still prevalent, “Davies says. He pauses briefly, a crack in his merry cadence.” It’s amazing, isn’t it? “ It’s a Sin is currently airing on Channel 4 and All4 in the UK and will air on HBO Max in the US later in 2021. Do you like cinema and television? JoinBBC Culture Film and TV Clubon Facebook, a community of moviegoers from all over the world. If you’d like to comment on this story or anything else you’ve seen on BBC Culture, head over to ourFacebookpage or send us a message onTwitter. And if you liked this story,sign up for the weekly newsletter of bbc.com features, called The Essential List. A handpicked selection of stories from BBC Future, Culture, Worklife and Travel, delivered to your inbox every Friday.







