California COVID-19 cases continue to show declining trend





The downward trend in new COVID-19 cases continued over the weekend as Californians look for encouraging signs that their hard-hit condition is on the verge of recovering from the worst health crisis in a century. California counties reported 24,111 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to data analyzed by this news agency. The number is 620 fewer cases than the day before after California saw record numbers in a post-holiday wave. The seven-day average fell from 29,122 new daily cases to 27,405 cases, the lowest average since December 11. California has recorded 3.1 million new cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began a year ago. After early success in controlling the disease, the Golden State experienced one of the biggest outbreaks in the country starting in November. The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 also fell again on Thursday, dropping below 19,000 for the first time since Christmas Day. Hospitals received 552 fewer patients than on Wednesday, or 19,537 patients. The number of patients in intensive care unit beds with confirmed cases of COVID-19 also fell slightly on Thursday to 4,527, 89 down from Wednesday. As of October 20, before the winter push, the state had 2,348 inpatients and 660 in intensive care beds with COVID-19. The daily total of 458 deaths was the first time since Jan. 18 the figure fell below 500 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, 36,793 Californians have died from COVID-19. The positive case numbers come amid questions about the rollout of coronavirus vaccinations in California. California administered 2,191,111 doses of the vaccine on Friday, according to the state Department of Public Health. State officials said that on Saturday, a total of 4,135,625 doses of the vaccine, which includes the first and second dose, were shipped to local authorities and health care systems which have facilities in several counties. . The numbers do not represent a real day-to-day change as reports can be delayed, state officials said. California has the slowest vaccine rollout in the United States, says Bloomberg Analysis of the doses delivered to each state. In the bay area, Contra Costa County reported the most new cases in the region on Saturday with 276 cases and three deaths. Alameda County recorded 114 new cases and 31 deaths. East Bay County recorded 54 deaths on Thursday and 13 on Friday. Alameda has reported 886 deaths since the start of the pandemic, data shows. The city and county of San Francisco reported 111 new cases and three deaths, while Sonoma County had 190 new cases and no deaths, the data showed. Six Bay Area counties did not have up-to-date information on the number of cases and deaths over the weekend. Most of the new cases in California on Saturday were in Los Angeles County, which reported 10,085 COVID-19 positive. San Diego County has reported 2,980 cases, Orange County 2,752 and San Bernardino 1,659 cases. Riverside, which had the second-highest total on Friday, did not update its information over the weekend. Los Angeles County also reported the highest number of new deaths, with 268, an increase of 15 deaths from the previous day. Orange County had 78 deaths and San Diego County recorded 43 deaths, a decrease of 54% from Friday.

