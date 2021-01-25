Now EIMPA President and Actor Koushani Join TMC | Calcutta News





Calcutta: Piya Sengupta, President of the East Indian Film Association (EIMPA), and actor Koushani Mukherjee officially joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of Minister Bratya Basu in Trinamool Bhavan on Sunday.

Sengupta, who is the first woman president of EIMPA, may have been the first to join a political party during her tenure. She is optimistic about preventing any migration of people from Tollywood to the BJP.

There are some who now sing quirky tunes. I hope my official membership will get them back on track. I now have a bigger platform where I can talk about the industry in particular and people in general, said Sengupta, who is the daughter of actor Sukhen Das.

Koushani, who has appeared in 14 Bengali films, said she was deeply inspired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Referring to her 2015 debut in Raj Chakrabartys Parbona Ami Chharte Toke, she said: At the time, I told Didi that I found her very inspiring and wanted to learn from her every day. I have seen her work and how she is always by our side when needed. I can never leave her.

Sengupta said that now that I have officially joined a party, I hope this will increase my bargaining power in the interests of the film industry. She admitted that there were occasions when she couldn’t do all she wanted for EIMPA during her interactions with the Federation of Film Technicians and Workers of East India.

Sengupta was upset that some in Tollywood had benefited from the privileges of government positions but were now pointing fingers at the ruling party. I call them traitors. They never uttered a word while enjoying the messages. Now that they think they have nothing more to gain, they are creating nuisances. They not only harm Tollywood, but also lead people astray in general, she said.

Koushani now wants to work (she means defending women’s causes, among others) and not just to talk. I am all for empowering women. Didi protests against all forms of injustice and talks about women’s rights. I want to inspire other young people to join the party that she leads and works for people, she said.

Referring to the controversy over the slogan at the Victoria Memorial on Saturday, she said: It was disrespectful to a woman. I am so proud that she protested.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos