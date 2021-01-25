Nadia rejects Hollywood lead role in nudity scenes





Compiled by C. ARUNO, RAHIMY RAHIM and R. ARAVINTHAN NADIA Brian rejected lead role in 12-episode Hollywood series that requires her to go naked, reported BH! Ahad. The actress said her initial excitement about getting the role turned into disappointment when she reviewed the script, only to find that it called for her character to strip down during several steamy scenes. These are in addition to the kissing scenes. Maybe being naked isn’t a problem in Hollywood, but I’m not willing to do it. I can dress sexy but I won’t get naked on set to do hot scenes for a streaming platform in Hollywood, the 30-year-old said. Nadia said such roles will tarnish her reputation as well as her family’s good name. I have to admit that all actors dream of playing for Hollywood. But we are Malays and Muslims, our culture is just not the same as Hollywood’s, she added. If she had accepted the role, filming would begin this month and last six months in Ireland. But all is well, it’s just not my chance, Nadia said. > After Sabahan Veveonah Mosibin climbed a tree to gain better internet access to take his college exam, now come three siblings from Sabah who floated on a small boat to gain connectivity. Due to a lack of internet connection at home and flooding, the siblings at Kampung Labi in Beaufort had to undergo home teaching and learning (PdPR) on the boat, reported Sunday rays. A photo of two of the three siblings, Mazlieyana Razieyla Mat Lajim, 12, and Muhd ​​Rahiemiey, 10, was shared by their mother Suzianah Bidin on Facebook. According to Suzianah, 32, the photo of them attending their PdPR course was taken last Friday. I had to take them on a small boat looking for an internet connection, she said of her children who didn’t want to miss their lessons. The above articles are compiled from vernacular newspapers (Bahasa Malaysia, Chinese and Tamil dailies). As such, the stories are grouped according to the respective language / medium. When a paragraph begins with a>, it designates a separate piece of news.







