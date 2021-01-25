Five upcoming 2021 movies you shouldn’t miss

The opinions and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the opinion of the editorial board of Byte or Bytes.

2021 is shaping up to be a big year for films. Most people are familiar with great movies likeFast 9, Matrix 4 and Black Widow. However, there are a lot of smaller movies coming out that have the potential to be better than blockbusters. Some of them were pushed back from last year, adding to the packed year. While there are plenty of movies slated for release this year, here are five movies that are looking to be hits.

Cherry

The first film, directed by the Russo brothers after makingAvengers: Endgame, Cherrystars Tom Holland as an army medic turned opioid addict. Holland recently proved he can be an Oscar-caliber actorThe devil all the time,showing that he has the capacity to play this type of role. The Russo Brothers are also a force of nature behind the camera, showing they can handle action sequences well. The fact that they also picked this movie to follow up onAvengers: Endgame,thehighest grossing movie of all time, is intriguing. By making the greatest box office movie of all time, they probably had the potential to make the movie they wanted, which interests me as to what drew them to this project.

The green knight

The green knightwas originally to be released inMay2020, but its release is finallyJulyof this year. With incredible talent including Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton, and talent like David Lowery behind the camera, he gives the film confidence in its quality. Along with that, the trailer presents it as a much more different and darker version of King Arthur’s story than you have ever known. It’s also like we’re getting a breath of fresh air in the crowded fantasy genre. Being produced by A24 also gives assurance that the film will prove to be a success.

Nobody

From the creators ofJohn wickfranchise comes a new action hero. Starring Bob Odenkirk as the action hero, the trailer promises white-knuckle action sequences, in line with the action covered inJohn Wick.Although Odenkirk is not known as an action star, he looks great in the film and has proven in his previous works asbreaking Badto be a fantastic actor. The director, Ilya Naishuller, did not achieve anything more notableHenry hardcore.This movie, while not particularly good, was an interesting experience as it was literally seen through the eyes of the main characters, similar to a first-person video game. Going from this movie to this one seems like an interesting decision for the director, but one that is generating interest. As an action movie junkie, theJohn wickmovies have been some of my favorite movies of the last few years, it’s exciting to see what the creators do next.

Last night in Soho

Edgar Wrights latest movie,Baby driver,was an incredible divergence after doing comedies includingShaun of the DeadandHot Fuzz.Wright returns to direct another turning point in his career with the psychological horror film,Last night in Soho.Since the movie has been kept a secret, not much is known about the premise next to it dealing with some sort oftime travel. Wright has proven to be a fantastic director with his own voice and style. From the way he films and edits scenes, to his clever and witty dialogue style, it’s always invigorating when a new project is released by him. Knowing that he can go beyond his comedic roots to explore different genres makes this movie all the more compelling as we don’t know what an Edger Wright horror movie will look like, but I’m sure the hell will provide a fun and exciting adventure.

Willys wonderland

Nicholas Cage has made some interesting career choices over the past decade. Great movies likeColor out of spaceandMandyto last for disastrous yearsJiu Jitsu,he stars in a low budget horror movie that looks like a knockoff ofFive nights at Freddys.Backstage pics and recent trailer teased thatWillys wonderlandcould be a ridiculously fun and thrilling movie. With the film set in aChuck E cheeseRestaurant style, animatronic designs and movie look give it a unique flavor. It seems to have a dark and gritty appearance, but also a tone that shows the filmmakers don’t take it too seriously. With hopefully another exaggerated excellent performance from Cage, this film has the potential to quickly become a cult hit.

Sources:Mojo ticket office,Slashfilm

Pictures:IndieWire,Youtube

The selected image:Cineworld

For more entertainment-related content, visit us atBSU byte!