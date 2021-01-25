Entertainment
Five upcoming 2021 movies you shouldn’t miss
The opinions and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the opinion of the editorial board of Byte or Bytes.
2021 is shaping up to be a big year for films. Most people are familiar with great movies likeFast 9, Matrix 4 and Black Widow. However, there are a lot of smaller movies coming out that have the potential to be better than blockbusters. Some of them were pushed back from last year, adding to the packed year. While there are plenty of movies slated for release this year, here are five movies that are looking to be hits.
Cherry
The first film, directed by the Russo brothers after makingAvengers: Endgame, Cherrystars Tom Holland as an army medic turned opioid addict. Holland recently proved he can be an Oscar-caliber actorThe devil all the time,showing that he has the capacity to play this type of role. The Russo Brothers are also a force of nature behind the camera, showing they can handle action sequences well. The fact that they also picked this movie to follow up onAvengers: Endgame,thehighest grossing movie of all time, is intriguing. By making the greatest box office movie of all time, they probably had the potential to make the movie they wanted, which interests me as to what drew them to this project.
The green knight
The green knightwas originally to be released inMay2020, but its release is finallyJulyof this year. With incredible talent including Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton, and talent like David Lowery behind the camera, he gives the film confidence in its quality. Along with that, the trailer presents it as a much more different and darker version of King Arthur’s story than you have ever known. It’s also like we’re getting a breath of fresh air in the crowded fantasy genre. Being produced by A24 also gives assurance that the film will prove to be a success.
Nobody
From the creators ofJohn wickfranchise comes a new action hero. Starring Bob Odenkirk as the action hero, the trailer promises white-knuckle action sequences, in line with the action covered inJohn Wick.Although Odenkirk is not known as an action star, he looks great in the film and has proven in his previous works asbreaking Badto be a fantastic actor. The director, Ilya Naishuller, did not achieve anything more notableHenry hardcore.This movie, while not particularly good, was an interesting experience as it was literally seen through the eyes of the main characters, similar to a first-person video game. Going from this movie to this one seems like an interesting decision for the director, but one that is generating interest. As an action movie junkie, theJohn wickmovies have been some of my favorite movies of the last few years, it’s exciting to see what the creators do next.
Last night in Soho
Edgar Wrights latest movie,Baby driver,was an incredible divergence after doing comedies includingShaun of the DeadandHot Fuzz.Wright returns to direct another turning point in his career with the psychological horror film,Last night in Soho.Since the movie has been kept a secret, not much is known about the premise next to it dealing with some sort oftime travel. Wright has proven to be a fantastic director with his own voice and style. From the way he films and edits scenes, to his clever and witty dialogue style, it’s always invigorating when a new project is released by him. Knowing that he can go beyond his comedic roots to explore different genres makes this movie all the more compelling as we don’t know what an Edger Wright horror movie will look like, but I’m sure the hell will provide a fun and exciting adventure.
Willys wonderland
Nicholas Cage has made some interesting career choices over the past decade. Great movies likeColor out of spaceandMandyto last for disastrous yearsJiu Jitsu,he stars in a low budget horror movie that looks like a knockoff ofFive nights at Freddys.Backstage pics and recent trailer teased thatWillys wonderlandcould be a ridiculously fun and thrilling movie. With the film set in aChuck E cheeseRestaurant style, animatronic designs and movie look give it a unique flavor. It seems to have a dark and gritty appearance, but also a tone that shows the filmmakers don’t take it too seriously. With hopefully another exaggerated excellent performance from Cage, this film has the potential to quickly become a cult hit.
Sources:Mojo ticket office,Slashfilm
The selected image:Cineworld
For more entertainment-related content, visit us atBSU byte!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]