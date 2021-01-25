Rahman, Shah Rukh and Abhijeet Created the Best Bollywood Music of the 90s

In the 1990s, Bollywood gave us iconic songs like Pehla Nasha, Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane and even Chaiyyan Chaiyyan, making a deep impression in our minds with the range of compositions.

Image Credit: Nasir Hussain Films

That’s why we say this decade is the best in terms of music. Don’t you agree with us? Here are 7 reasons that might make you change your mind.

Indian music reached its peak when AR Rahman gave us the masterful soundtracks of Dil Se, Taal and Bombay in the 90s

Image Credit: Mukta Arts

AR Rahman is praised for his incredible compositions, but his ability to create hits from non-commercial sounds and formats is what he should get more credit for.

Rahman gave a soulful and intense song like Ae Ajnabi to Udit Narayan, a singer known for his soft and effortless voice, and this collaboration has become iconic. We heard Asha Bhosle release Rangeela Re thanks to AR Rahman.

How can the decade that took traditional Indian music and turned it upside down like this not be the greatest?

Find us a better duet than the voices of Abhijeets and the dimples of Shah Rukh Khan. What could be more fun than listening to their old tracks?

Shah Rukh Khan ruled the 90s and was the last megastar Bollywood gave us. His songs are therefore unforgettable for those of us who grew up during this time. But it was not he who sang these songs, which is why we must also mention Abhijeet.

The lightness of Abhijeets ‘vocals paired with Shah Rukh Khan’s sunny smile is why those romantic’ 90s songs we listened to growing up are always so memorable. Abhijeets’ voice suited SRK so much that listening to their songs instantly brings back memories of being eight years old and feeling happy after listening to the tape of Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

Image Credit: Red Chillies Entertainment

This is why, even though Kumar Sanu could have won more awards, Abhijeet and Shah Rukhs jodi will be one of the reasons 90’s music will be such a favorite even now.

The 90s combined the fun and commercial vibe of the MTV generation, with the musical artistry of some iconic songwriters and singers.

Prior to the ’90s, people weren’t as exposed to music videos on TV, and the emphasis on creating a memorable viewing experience wasn’t overwhelming. But the increase in the number of television channels in the 90s changed that.

The talent of talented songwriters who made memorable melodies and talented singers, when married to each other, gave us the best of both worlds. It felt so much more like listening to a song on the radio like in previous decades, or watching a bad song with a great music video like decades after.

Music has more of an impact when dancing is involved which is why we still dance to songs by Madhuri, Govinda and Karismas today.

Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

A consequence of the visual nature of our memory of these songs is that we also remembered and associated dance with music. The pieces performed by iconic dancers like Madhuri Dixit and Govinda had a big impact on us because they were not robotic dancers disconnected from music. They conveyed the spirit of the songs to us with their effortless expressions and grace. It wasn’t about being flexible and doing backflips. This was about the actor who seemed to enjoy the song so much that the audience also felt it and felt happier because of it.

This is why some pieces from the early 2000s are still so popular: we associate them with unforgettable choreography performed by artists like Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor.

All new actors and composers try to recreate the dance floors of the 90s but the original remains supreme

Yes, we know remixes have always been around. But the sheer number of song remixes from just a decade proves that everyone just wants to bring the ’90s back. Maybe that’s why they say imitation is the most sincere form of flattery. Considering how many 90s songs have been remixed over the past three years, we can all say this decade is better than any other.

Each year gave us a mix of voices, from Jaspinder Narula to Udit Narayan, preventing the music from sounding monotonous

Even the best thing in the world can get monotonous and disgusting if eaten too much. Music is also like that. If we listen to the same two singers singing each song, we are not going to remember any of those songs, nor do we want to see such music again.

Image Credit: Bhansali Films

That was not the case in the 1990s. The music was so varied. On the one hand, there were albums like Hum dil from chuke sanam, and on another, there was Dil toh pagal hai, and both were excellent. One song featured Alka Yagnik’s bell voice, while another featured a loud voice of Jaspinder Narulas. Sometimes we heard the soft voice of Udit Narayans, and Kumar Sanus heyyy heyyy sometimes. The right singer was hired for each song. The variety of voices ensured that the music was also varied and memorable, and that each song was special and different. This is the kind of thing people remember!

Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

We don’t dance to 80s or early 2000s music at 3 a.m. when we were drunk. We dance to the music of the 90s. Isn’t that the greatest testimony to the iconic nature of this decade?

As much as we enjoyed the music of the 2000s, so much you won’t see us millennials get as excited to dance to Wheres The Party Tonight as if someone were playing Woh Ladki Jo. When the clock strikes midnight and everyone is a few drinks away at a party, the ’90s kid in us all comes out. It is a testament to the timelessness of the 90s.

More than anything, maybe this decade’s resurrection is a symptom of us the kids of the 90s yearning for the good old days of our childhood now that we are approaching or are 30 years old and seeking comfort. simpler times.

Either way, there’s a reason Taylor Swift sings I’m Coming Back Louder than a ’90s Trend. No decade has so much nostalgia!

Main image credit: Madras Talkies, Bhansali Films