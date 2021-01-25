Actor Cheech Marin approaches the opening of the Chicano Art Center in Riverside

Cheech Marin (Cheech & Chong, Born in East LA) is one more step towards the opening of a center dedicated to Chicano art in Riverside.

City officials announced in 2017 that they would spend $ 10.7 million on the project, and at the end of last week the city council approved a management deal and bid for the construction company. .

Marin is one of the world’s largest collectors of Chicano art, and his collection will be the flagship exhibit at the Cheech Marin Center, scheduled to open inside the Riverside Art Museum this autumn.

Drew Oberjuerge, the museum’s executive director, said that while construction of the center was underway and the doors to the museums were closed during the pandemic, the Marins Project was active online. The actor has hosted public conversations on Zoom, including a recent event with Carlos Santana.

Cheech talks to these artists and creative people to better understand their art, which has motivated them in the past, Oberjuerge said. We also had [talks with] photographers who documented the protests around the Chicano moratorium.

Marin talked about Riverside Art Museums Instagram why he is attracted to the artists in his collection.