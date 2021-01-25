Arts and culture
Actor Cheech Marin approaches the opening of the Chicano Art Center in Riverside
Cheech Marin (Cheech & Chong, Born in East LA) is one more step towards the opening of a center dedicated to Chicano art in Riverside.
City officials announced in 2017 that they would spend $ 10.7 million on the project, and at the end of last week the city council approved a management deal and bid for the construction company. .
Marin is one of the world’s largest collectors of Chicano art, and his collection will be the flagship exhibit at the Cheech Marin Center, scheduled to open inside the Riverside Art Museum this autumn.
Drew Oberjuerge, the museum’s executive director, said that while construction of the center was underway and the doors to the museums were closed during the pandemic, the Marins Project was active online. The actor has hosted public conversations on Zoom, including a recent event with Carlos Santana.
Cheech talks to these artists and creative people to better understand their art, which has motivated them in the past, Oberjuerge said. We also had [talks with] photographers who documented the protests around the Chicano moratorium.
Marin talked about Riverside Art Museums Instagram why he is attracted to the artists in his collection.
Julia Paskin
Rain
The rain will keep coming this week
The rain that covered Los Angeles on Saturday has subsided but is expected to return this evening and continue through Monday.
Some areas of SoCal can receive snow at elevations as low as 2,500 to 3,000 feet.
Adam Roser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Big Bear will receive six to eight inches of snow and neighboring towns may have even more.
Places just west of Big Bear, or Lake Arrowhead, will likely see a foot, maybe more, he said.
The rain is expected to be periodic Monday evening and Tuesday probably a fine day to go see snow in the mountains, Roser said and return to its strongest Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, when total precipitation could reach two inches.
Experts advise residents to drive more carefully, especially at higher elevations, and expect snow and ice on mountain highways such as the Grapevine and Cajon Pass.
Julia Paskin
The vaccine
Second vaccination supersite opens in Orange County
A new vaccine distribution supersite is opened in Orange County, the second to open in the region following the launch of the Disneyland website on Jan 13.
The new location, at Soka University in Aliso Viejo, is in the southern part of the county.
Molly Nichelson, a spokesperson for the Soka site, said workers can administer around 3,000 vaccines there per day.
We have about 600,000 people in Level 1A in Orange County, she said, so obviously we’re trying to make sure that we can get through those people as quickly as possible.
Wait times at Disneyland have lasted between one and two hours, so seniors who come to Soka University are encouraged to bring a chair while waiting and an umbrella for the rainy weather.
Orange County vaccine supersites all require appointments, which can be done online. The county has also set up a multilingual hotline for questions about the online appointment system at 714-834-2000.
Julia Paskin
The vaccine
A skin patch to administer the COVID-19 vaccine
Local researchers are working to turn the COVID-19 vaccine into an easy-to-administer skin patch.
Similar to the nicotine patches used to quit smoking, these liquid coated swaths are already used for administering vaccines to guard against other diseases.
Dr Lbachir BenMohamed, who leads research at UC Irvine School of Medicine, said switching the coronavirus vaccine from an injection to a patch would make distribution easier.
The administration of the vaccine costs six times more than the vaccine itself, he said. If we find something that you can just put in an envelope and ship it to a remote area, I think that’s going to be a game-changer.
A vaccine patch would also eliminate the need for the constant cold room currently required for some of the approved vaccines.
The BenMohameds lab began testing the vaccine patch with mice at the end of last week. If the tests are successful, the patch will be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration.
Julia Paskin
Politics
Anti-LGBTQ church bombing leads FBI investigation
The FBI is investigating vandalism and an explosion at a local church known for its anti-LGBTQ stance.
Police and firefighters responded to smoke from the First Works Baptist Church in El Monte just after 1am on Saturday. The walls were vandalized and the windows smashed. No injuries were reported.
Church pastor Bruce Mejia has been the target of protests for once again preaching same-sex relationships and for making derogatory statements about women, Jews and the Black Lives Matter movement.
The Southern Poverty Law Center classified the church as a hate group in 2019.
Jan 17, Keep El Monte Friendly, an inclusive activist group, staged a protest outside First Works against what it calls hateful Church rhetoric. The group has since canceled a protest scheduled for today and issued a statement condemning the attack.
Julia Paskin