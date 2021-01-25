American Gods: Bad Moon Rising Season 3 Episode 3 Recap





We may have seen the lifeless body of Laura Moons (Emily Browning) crumble to dust in this season’s opening episode of American gods, but if there’s one thing we know about Laura, it’s that she’s not going to let a little thing like her own death bring her down. She reappears this week crushed inside what initially feels like one of my least-missed places in the pre-lock world: a rush-hour tube cart full of rams. In the end, she wasn’t reincarnated on the centerline, but made her way to the afterlife in a glittering special effects box that looks a bit like Willy Wonkas Great Glass Elevator. After defeating Death once with the help of Mad Sweeneys Lucky Coin, what are the odds that Laura will pull off another resurrection? Even Jesus only did it once. Laura arrives in the great afterlife to find it’s overcrowded, confusingly organized, and unnecessary staff. The only information they will give him is a brochure that asks him to: Recognize the reality. Lauras’ answer has the merit of being frank: the reality that I recognize is that this place sucks a donkey’s cock. You don’t have to tell me twice! Watch a new episode of #AmericanGods tonight on @STARZ or now on the app. https://t.co/yjEercGcz1 pic.twitter.com/EeLMla6uwi – US American Gods (@americangodsus) January 24, 2021 After several attempts to skip the queue and cheat the system, Laura finally meets her unnamed animators, a 1940s usher and an AV who blurted out that she found herself in purgatory. They’re here because Laura is supposed to be watching footage from her life, but she’s way too impatient for it all. Instead, she jumps onto the screen to recount how she deliberately screwed up her parents’ marriage by pushing her father toward infidelity. When she finally simmers long enough to watch, she realizes the twist! it wasn’t his fault after all. This life-changing information might have been more useful in the days when she still had one life to change, but better late than never. Back in the land of the living, Wednesday (Ian McShane) finally has time to go in search of the goddess Demeter (Blythe Danner), whose address he got from this postcard he pinched from the dentist in the office from Dr. Tyrells in the last episode. It turns out that address is the Haven Glen Retreat, a rather sleek mental institution that we believe is squeezing wealthy old patients out of their money. Wednesday isn’t too happy about it, especially because he wants some cash for Demeters to help finance his war. Still, any cynicism about Wednesday’s motives for trying to get Demeter out of her quilted asylum begins to melt when you hear her talking about her to her sidekick Cordelia (Ashley Reyes). Demeter is definitely my wife, he told her. And also one of the most remarkable creatures to ever grace this planet. A beauty that is matched only by her sharp wit, her funny humor and her generosity of spirit. Swoon! Elsewhere in American gods Season 3 Episode 3, Shadow (Ricky Whittle) and Marguerite (Lela Loren) make very little progress in finding the missing local girl Alison McGovern. Instead, Shadow goes in search of Bilquis (Yetide Badaki), who has appeared to him in his dreams on the covers of magazines like Harriet Tubman, Nina Simone, and Angela Davis. When he arrives at his New York apartment, he finds Technical Boy with blood on his hands, setting up this week’s cliffhanger. Did Tech Really Do the Unthinkable? Has he permanently suspended the Bilquis account? Hits and myths The idea that the afterlife will be a long continuation of the bureaucracy we have built for ourselves here on Earth goes back at least as far as ancient Chinese mythology, but it is enjoying a sort of cultural resurgence at the moment. Shows like The right place, Miracle workers and Neil Gaimans another televised concern Good omens, as well as Pixars Soul, all envision some form of celestial civil service. What happened to eternal bliss?

A freeze frame of Lauras’ purgatory pamphlet suggests that it is full of more bland advice: RECOGNIZE REALITY, it begins. Part of your process is balancing and understanding the state of balance made up of your past personal life, your professional life, and your family life. Take the time to control your thoughts and the next steps in bringing order to your soul.

The most McShane moment of the week: The informal quote from King Learafter his earthy son, Shadow, hangs up on him: How much sharper than a serpent’s tooth to have an ungrateful child. Shakespeare would applaud this delivery!

The devil has the best music: At the start of the episode, we hear a clip from Marilyn Mansons' band, Blood Death, roaring through a Viking metal hymn called The Sacrifice. Unfortunately, that's because the group is making the headlines when four of them have just died and the cops are calling it murder! Oh Marilyn, what did you get yourself into this time? American Gods Season 3 Episode 3 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video







