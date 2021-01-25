High Country Baking: Bourbon Caramel Baked Apples are warm, cozy and satisfying





This dessert is perfect to enjoy on a frosty night in front of an open fire and can be made early in the day before reheating. (Vera Dawson, daily special)



Editors Note: At high altitudes, cookies spill into the pan, cakes fall and few baked goods turn out like at sea level. This bi-monthly column, published on Thursdays, features recipes and tips which make the success of mountain pastry. Its winter in Colorado, the time for warm, cozy and satisfying desserts. These bourbon caramel apples are just that, perfect to enjoy on a frosty night in front of an open fire. Their appeal comes from the contrasts in the play between hot fruits, crunchy nuts and fresh, creamy ice cream. The sauce, rich in bourbon, caramel and molasses, adds a wonderful complexity that takes this dessert over. Serve the apples hot, or leave them alone. You can, however, prepare them earlier in the day and reheat them. Stick them in a 300-degree oven, under a foil blanket, until heated through, heat the sauce on the stovetop and you’re good to go. Baked Caramel Bourbon Apples 4 people Works at any altitude cup of toasted pecans

4 Golden Delicious apples

6 tablespoons of caramel pieces (like those wrapped by Heath or Skor)

2 tablespoons of bourbon

2 tablespoons of unsalted butter and more to grease the dish

1 cup of apple cider

3 tablespoons of molasses, mild taste

1 tablespoon granulated sugar, preferably ultra-fine

teaspoon ground ginger

Vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt Preheat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Choose an ovenproof dish, preferably glass or ceramic, that holds the apples together so that they are close together without touching each other. Butter the bottom of the dish and go up on the sides. Chop half of the pecans into quarter to half inch pieces. Peel and seed the apples, leaving the bottoms of the apples intact. To scoop them out, cut around the pit with a paring knife, stopping before you reach the bottom, and use a melon spoon or a small pointed spoon to scrape off the stem, pit, and seeds. Place them in the prepared dish and fill each apple cavity with a tablespoon of caramel pieces, half a tablespoon of bourbon and half a tablespoon of unsalted butter, cut into small pieces. Distribute the rest of the caramel pieces at the bottom of the pan. In a bowl, use a whisk to combine the apple cider, molasses, granulated sugar and ground ginger. Pour it over the apples and into the baking dish. Bake the apples in the oven, basting them with the cooking juices about every ten minutes, until they are very tender but not soft. How long this will take depends on the maturity and size of the apples you are using. It usually takes about 1 to 1 hour for the small apples to cook completely. Test for doneness with a thin skewer or long toothpick; a range does not give an accurate reading. If the juices start to evaporate and / or thicken before the apples are cooked, place a sheet of aluminum foil on the pot. When completely cooked, remove the apples from the oven, place each apple in a bowl or on a small high-rimmed plate, and stuff each cavity with about a tablespoon of toasted and chopped pecans. Pour the juice from the pan into a small saucepan and boil them until they thicken enough to coat a spoon. Put a scoop of ice cream next to or on top of each apple, sprinkle about a tablespoon of whole pecans on each plate, pour the thickened juice on top and serve. Apples and gravy can be made several hours ahead and reheated. This recipe is a variation of the one published in Bon Appetit. Vera Dawson is a high altitude baking instructor and author of three high altitude cookbooks (available at the Bookworm of Edwards and the Next Page bookstore in Frisco. She became a full-time mountain resident in 1991 and has developed and adjusted recipes for them to work at our altitude ever since. Contact her at [email protected].







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos