Andrew Gray Acting Career Credits from Power Rangers





From Power Rangers to animation, we take a look at all of Bling Empire star Andrew Gray’s credit in the film industry. This is quite the summary!

Netflix’s newest reality hit, Empire bling, follows the life of the deeply rich and close-knit group of Asian and Asian-American friends living in Los Angeles. Instead of brunch, these friends throw lavish, and we mean lavish, parties for all occasions. From the closure of Rodeo Drive for the Lunar New Year to a Diamonds are Forever themed party for a visit from French friends, the holidays involve serious decor, invitations and gifts. As well as being real currency displays, they are, of course, also a social currency display. From party to party, the group bounces back to discuss each other’s personal lives. Each member of the cast has their own drama, but none seem to be as engaging as the extremely intense romance between Kelly Mi Li and her boyfriend, Andrew Gray. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Kelly and Andrew started posting photos together on social media in 2015. But when we saw them interacting as a couple in Season 1, which kicked off on January 15th, there was nothing right about their relationship. . Toxic with a capital T, the way Andrew treated Kelly made everyone wonder what she saw in this man. From the way he was presented on the show, it seemed the model / actor looked more like a jobless actor, best known for his stint as the Red Power Ranger on Power Rangers Megaforce. When Kelly ended the show, spilling Kevin Kreider's love and knocking on Andrews door, we all wondered: is he the new Spiderman or something? Let's take a look at Andrews credits and see what he's been up to lately. Related: Bling Empire: Get to Know Anna Shay's Son Kenny & His Unique Collectibles Born in Sacramento, California, writer, actor and producer, Andrew began his career as a model. From 2011, he directed parts of horror and short films. It wasn't long before he landed a starring role as Red Power Ranger, Troy, on Nickelodeons Power Rangers Megaforce in 2013. But in 2015, its time Megaforce it was over and it was back to small projects. He did a few episodes of lesser known TV shows and wrote, produced and starred in his own short film, Spilled milk, which is currently in post-production. He made a feature called Shadow Wolves with Thomas Gibson from Criminal minds in 2019. Upcoming Andrew has an animated feature film, Panda vs. aliens It will be released in 2021. He voiced the character of Gerald "alongside the principal, King Karoth, voiced by none other than Chevy Chase. Andrew has also announced a feature film: The dark area, written by Steve Perry and Michael Reaves and directed by Phillip Darlington. But looking in his Instagram, it's pretty clear the Empire bling the star is the most proud of his Power Ranger Megaforce days.He shared a video of Kylie Jenner disguised as Red Power Ranger for Halloween 2020. Andrew even has an online store where one can purchase their own T-shirt, hoodie, mask, sweatpants, or poster printed with a picture of him – you guessed it – as the Red Power Ranger. When not playing, Andrew spends time producing films, reels, digital, commercial and music videos at his own Knight Owl studios.









