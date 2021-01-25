INTERVIEW: Old Californio releases new album, many years in development





Photo: Old Californio’s new album is Songs From the Sea of ​​Cortez. Photo courtesy of the group / Provided by KG Music Press with permission. Old Californio, which brings together many musical influences from their home country, recently released their new album, Songs of the Sea of ​​Cortez, which has been many years in the manufacture. The Los Angeles-based band had worked on these songs over seven years ago, but it took them a while during this hellish pandemic to find inspiration to complete the project and release new tracks for their base. of growing fans. New singles from the album are “Cantico Suite” and “Old Californio’s Lonesome Rambling Ways.” Other tunes include “Saint Cecilia”, “Lyre d’Orphée” and “From the Horse’s Mouth”. Their sound is a unique combination of folk styles like Crosby, Stills and Nash; sweeping like the best of Americana; swinging like a group of Paul Simons. Recently Hollywood soap box exchanged emails with the group. The questions and answers have been slightly edited for style. How long has this album been in preparation? We started recording the album over seven years ago. We put it aside and took it back last spring. What can your fans expect from these original songs? Hopefully fans and listeners can look forward to some straightforward music to connect with. How has COVID-19 disrupted your music career? Covid has been extremely difficult to move. Fortunately, everyone was flexible and bit down to work. How would you describe the sound of OldCaliforni0? I’ve always hoped our sound was defined by good musicality, thoughtful lyrics and harmony. Do you think there is a “Californian” sound? What is that? I think traditionally California Sound is meant to evoke the sound of Beach Boys and Byrds with surf and Bakersfield honky tonk. I certainly agree with all of this, and I’m sure it is reflected in our music. I would also broaden this definition to the sounds of ancient missions, rancheros and natives who fashioned myths around mountains, oceans and deserts (this is where they get their name from “Old California”.http://bit.ly/2L0TeLA). What does the future of the group look like? We are wide open. By John Soltes / Publisher / [email protected] Old Californio’s new album is Songs From the Sea of ​​Cortez. Click on here for more information.

