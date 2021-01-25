Matthew Lewis has new dresses for the Yule Ball

OK, so this is a tuxedo for his role in “All Creatures Big and Small”, but we can wish another Hogwarts Yule Ball with alumni who saved the school, and much more, in battle. from Hogwarts guests as special guests, making a grand entrance as the champions of the three wizards. Except this time Ron and Hermione would go together, and Ginny would be with Harry rather than going in as Neville’s date.

Neville and Ginny dance at the Yule Ball

But don’t feel sorry for Neville, as post-puberty Matthew Lewis would have no shortage of dating opportunities. His most recent role was that of wealthy landowner Hugh Hulton, rival of Yorkshire vet James Harriot for ailments of local beauty in the new PBS version of “All Creatures Great and Small”.

In an interview with the New York TimesLewis said he was just as shocked as anyone to be seen as a prominent man now:

The original series is a bit of an institution in Yorkshire, and my dad really wanted me to do that, he says. But this guy is meant to be very dark and good looking, and it has to be believable that Helens is in love with him. I was like, I don’t know about it. When I shave, everyone will see that I look like about 12 years old.

It took him a while to come to terms with that he really got the part, despite the required Yorkshire accent and having built an impressive acting resume since his Potter days.

I was dreading the first day of filming, he said. I was sure they would be like, is this what he actually looks like? Jesus, we have to recast this guy.

Read the rest of the Times interview to learn more about the James Harriot series, the role of Lewis, and other productions in which you can see his versatile acting skills. There is an interesting account from director David Yates on how Neville grew confident and his role expanded as a result as the Potter series progressed.