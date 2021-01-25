Entertainment
Breakfast in bed and two recipes to enjoy at home
Comfort is German for breakfast in bed… or for all the things we love to eat from the comfort of pillows and down comforters. Translation really signifies a situation which induces a happy mood, peace of mind and comfort.
Yes, please pass the Comfort.
One of the great pleasures of staying in a hotel is having breakfast in the privacy and comfort of your room. And as such, many hotels offer a nice room service menu for those who prefer to welcome the outside world after a cup of coffee, breakfast dishes and sometimes even a little champagne.
Although the Sonnenalp in Vail offers a legendary breakfast buffet that offers an almost overwhelming abundance of choices, for those who dine en-suite, Eggs Benedict are a popular stand-by. Try them Californian style: two poached eggs on an English muffin with Canadian bacon, avocado, tomato and hollandaise sauce, served with hash browns. Or opt for Chef Marios’ famous huevos rancheros: two eggs cooked your way, served with green pork chili, cheese, a flour tortilla, and hash browns.
For those looking for even more morning solitude or perhaps just a socially remote location, the Four Seasons Resort Vail offers a take-out menu. If you want your meal delivered to your room, but don’t want to have someone to walk in and set everything up, they’re happy to leave the set, knock on the door, and disappear for you. did not see them. You can snuggle up in front of the fireplace or just go back to your bed and enjoy.
Options include light starters like avocado toast or granola, but classics like brioche French toast, a breakfast burrito, and a Scottish smoked salmon bagel are all popular at the hotel.
But you don’t have to be staying in a hotel to have a fine breakfast in bed. Feel free to indulge yourself and use recipes proven by experts.
Four Seasons Vail Buttermilk Pancakes
12.5 ounces all-purpose flour
4 oz. Granulated sugar
1.5 teaspoon Baking soda
1.5 teaspoon salt
2 whole eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups of buttermilk
2 oz. melted butter
1. Combine all the dry ingredients. Add the buttermilk and eggs and mix until well blended. Add melted butter at the end until incorporated.
2. Bake on a greased pancake sheet at 350 degrees until golden brown, turning once.
Eggs Benedict from Sonnenalp
White wine reduction
1/2 cup dry white wine
1 small / medium shallot, chopped
1 bay leaf
1 tablespoon of white wine vinegar
1/8 teaspoon white peppercorns
Hollandaise Sauce
4 egg yolks
1 tbsp. white wine reduction (recipe above)
1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted (1 stick)
A pinch of cayenne pepper
Pinch of salt
Eggs Benedict
8 slices of Canadian bacon
4 English muffins, separated
2 teaspoons white vinegar
8 eggs
Salt and pepper to taste
Hollandaise sauce (recipe above)
Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
1. Combine all the ingredients for the reduction of white wine in a small saucepan and simmer over medium heat until reduced to about half the original volume. Pour into a colander and discard the solids. Keep a tablespoon of white wine reduction for the hollandaise sauce.
2. Vigorously whisk the egg yolks and lemon juice together in a stainless steel bowl and until thickened and doubled in volume. Place the bowl on a saucepan with barely simmering water (or use a double boiler). The water should not touch the bottom of the bowl. Continue to whisk quickly. Be careful not to let the eggs get too hot or they will scramble. Slowly add the melted butter and continue to whisk until the sauce thickens and doubles in volume. Remove from the heat, stir in the cayenne pepper and salt. Cover and place in a warm place until ready to serve for Eggs Benedict. If the sauce becomes too thick, whisk in a few drops of lukewarm water before serving.
3. Brown the Canadian bacon in a medium skillet and toast the English muffins, cut side up, on a baking sheet under the broiler.
4. Fill a 10 inch nonstick skillet half full of water. Add white vinegar to the cooking water. This will allow the egg white to poach faster so that it does not spread. Bring to a slow boil. Gently break one of the eggs into the water, being careful not to break the yolk. Repeat with the remaining eggs. Reduce the heat and simmer gently. Cook, 3 1/2 minutes, until the egg white is set and the yolk remains soft. Remove with a slotted spoon to let the egg drain.
5. To assemble: Place a slice of Canadian bacon on each muffin half, followed by a poached egg. Season with salt and pepper. Pour the Hollandaise sauce over the eggs. Garnish with chopped parsley. Yield: 4 servings
This story was previously published in Vail Lifestyle magazine.
