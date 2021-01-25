‘Barney Miller’ and ‘Sanford and Son’ actor Gregory Sierra dies at 83





Gregory Sierra, best known for his roles as Sgt. Miguel “Chano” Amanguale on ABC crime drama “Barney Miller” and as Julio Fuentes on NBC sitcom “Sanford and Son” has died, his wife, Hélène Taber, said on Sunday. He was 83 years old. Sierra died Jan. 4 in Laguna Woods, Calif., After battling cancer, Taber said. Sierra, of Puerto Rican descent, was born and raised in New York City. Gregory Sierra as Lieutenant Lou Rodriguez in “Miami Vice”. NBC / via Getty Images “She was the most wonderful person,” Taber said. “He was a good heart and a brilliant actor.” Actor Edward James Olmos said in a tweet that those who knew Sierra admired her laughter, her kindness, her wit and “extraordinary artistic ability”. Olmos described Sierra as a friend, mentor, and “a force of nature I was so grateful to have known and worked with. RIP” Sierra found success in the early 1970s with his recurring role as Julio Fuentes, Fred G. Sanford’s neighbor, in “Sanford and Son”, a series based on a British television program that Norman Lear adapted into a sitcom. for NBC alongside Bud Yorkin. Before coming to “Sanford and Son,” Sierra had already had connections with Lear. He appeared in an episode of the beloved sitcom “All in the Family” as Paul Benjamin, a Jewish extremist. Paul and Archie Bunker form a friendship after someone paints a swastika on the family’s front door. Paul offers protection from the Bunkers but is ultimately killed by a car bomb. This is the only episode without audience applause to close the show. Sierra then played Sgt. Miguel “Chano” Amanguale on “Barney Miller,” a sitcom about the life of a group of New York Police detectives working in the 12th District of Greenwich Village. While the show initially focused on the work and home life of Captain Barney Miller, it gradually shifted to the precinct agents. Sierra portrayed Chano as a dedicated and fearless cop, emotionally invested in his job. Nowhere has this been better displayed than in the 1975 episode “The Hero,” in which his character kills two suspects while preventing a robbery. His colleagues think he deserves praise, but a distraught Chano thinks otherwise and he collapses and cries. Sierra’s career remained stable until the late ’90s, often finding him in law enforcement roles. He has appeared in “Miami Vice”, “Murder, She Wrote”, “Hill Street Blues” and “MacGyver”. Her other television roles included spots on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “The X-Files”. “Miami Vice” actor Olivia Brown tweeted that Sierra’s death “hurts”. “Gregory is a beautiful soul and he deserves to rest in peace. My condolences to his loved ones who I know loved him so much,” Brown said. In the movie “The Towering Inferno”, Sierra played Carlo the bartender, and he appeared as a mutant called Orchard in “Beneath the Planet of the Apes.” His other films included “Butterfly,” “Honey, I Blew Up the Kid” and “The Other Side of the Wind” by Orson Welles. As a resident of Laguna Woods, he starred in a local production of the play “See How They Run” in 2009. “Any role is demanding if you go through a process,” Sierra said. The Orange County Register at the time. “Because you are expecting something from yourself.” He is survived by Taber.

Montez Flenoury and Variety contributed.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos