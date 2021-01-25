New York Film Critics Awards: Spike Lee says Trump “will go down in history with the likes of Hitler”

Chadwick Boseman, the late star of Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’, was a New York actor who “was unfazed when he arrived in Hollywood, because in New York he was at war,” his widow said in accepting its best supporting actor. price.

“It is a very sad day in the history of America,” said Spike lee in a video recorded Jan.6, shortly after the riot at the U.S. Capitol, accepting a special award from the New York Film Critics Circle, whose 86th annual and virtual awards show aired on Sunday.

Lee, who was honored for his short film during the time of the pandemic New York, New York, continued: “The whole world is laughing at the United States of America, the so-called cradle of democracy. … We are at a crossroads now, and everyone, please be safe. This is not a game. These people have guns with ammunition. I hope God I’m wrong, but people are going to get killed behind this bullshit. This President, President Agent Orange [Donald Trump], will go down in history with the likes of Hitler. These guys, all of his boys, they’re going on the wrong side of the story. “

Lee’s award was presented by another New York filmmaker Martin scorsese, who teased Lee by saying of the film for which Lee was being honored: “The title is very familiar to me [Scorsese’s New York, New York came out in 1977], but we can talk about it another time, “before adding more seriously,” Spike passionately loves this city every square inch, even Brooklyn. “He closed,” Thank you for helping all of us New Yorkers get through this moment. . “

Lee’s other 2020 movie, Da 5 bloods, was awarded two prizes, best actor for Delroy Lindo and best supporting actor for the end Chadwick boseman. Beautiful Crooklyn co-star Alfre woodard said: “Delroy’s performance in Da 5 bloods is a demonstration of how to elevate a character into a human being, a human being who challenges our preconceptions about man and about ourselves. “And Boseman’s Da 5 bloods co-star Norm Lewis said, “He will always be remembered for his versatility and immense talent.”

Boseman’s widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, agreed on his behalf: “Chad was a New York actor. He knew the New York bustle. So he was unfazed when he came to Hollywood, because in New York he was at war. So thank you, New York Film Critics Circle. “

The award for best film went to indie First cow. Bong Joon Ho, whose Parasite won the award for Best Foreign Language Film at last year’s NYFCC Awards, said First cow Director Kelly Reichardt is “someone who always creates beautiful works. … I have been impressed many times by his delicate films. … They all show such a vision of the human condition.” He said he sawFirst cow at its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival 2019, and “the film left a lasting impression on me.”

The best director, however, went to Nomadlandof Chloe Zhao, who was introduced by the star of her film Frances mcdormand. Zhao, for his part, noted, “It was in town, in NYU, that I learned to take my first steps as a filmmaker.”

The two female actor awards both went to actresses in their twenties who thanked their directors for “the opportunity of a lifetime.” 21 years old Sidney flanigan was celebrated as the best leading woman forEliza hittmanof Never Rarely Sometimes Always, a film about a young woman seeking an abortion. She was toasted by fellow independent actress Chloe Sevigny, who became emotional as she said, “This is what we mean when we say art is not just timely, but urgent. Thank you, Sidney, for this beautiful reminder. ” (Never Rarely Sometimes Always also won the award for Best Screenplay, and Hittman noted, “It’s so meaningful to share this platform with so many amazing directors Chloe Zhao, Kelly Reichardt and Radha Blank, “the winner for Best Debut Picture.)

And the 24-year-old Bulgarian actress Maria bakalova was the winner for Next Borat movie, presented by his costar Sacha Baron Cohen, who said: “During the audition, in a breakup scene, she literally moved me to tears. At that moment, I knew we had found our Tutar. … This is her first time. major award, but it sure won’t be her last. “Bakalova, holding back tears, thanked Cohen for” the opportunity of a lifetime, “noting that she had only graduated from drama school that it was about a year and a half ago and that “even in my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined a moment like this.” It is a huge honor for me and my fellow Bulgarian actors. “

Other winners included Wolfwalkers for the best animated film, accepted from Ireland by the co-directors Tomm moore and Ross stewart; Small ax arrows Shabier Kirchner for the best cinematography; Bacurau for Best Foreign Language Film, with co-directors Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonca Filho sending thanks from Brazil; and Garrett bradleyof Time for the best documentary.

A special second prize went to film and video distribution company Kino Lorber which, according to the president of the NYFCC Stephanie Zacharek, “Took action” from the start of the pandemic and helped save art and cinema theaters by creating a virtual cinema platform in which they have a stake, Kino Marquee. Chef Kino Lorber Richard Lorber said: “We immediately knew that our best way forward would be to partner with art and movie theaters; after all, their survival and our survival, as a society dedicated to the theatrical experience, is inextricably linked. It was imperative to our mission to keep them afloat. ”Kino Marquee was in place less than a week after the theaters closed and now has nearly 500 art theater partners.