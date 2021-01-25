What is Cherie Chan Siu-Ha’s net worth





Cherie Chan Siu-Ha was an aspiring pop star when she gave it all up for a traditional life, but that’s fine for the princess of a denim empire.

Empire blingis Netflix’s latest reality TV show, and one of the stars is former pop star Cherie Chan Siu-Ha. The show follows real life Crazy Rich Asians of Los Angeles and their extremely lavish lifestyle. The public’s window on the lives of these extravagant people comes from model Kevin Kreider, the meanest of the group. He is a working model from Philadelphia and describes himself as not rich. This may not be entirely true, as it has been reported that Kevin is quite wealthy. Just not compared to most actors. Through his eyes, the audience can see the ultra-rich actors of the social scene living their lives. Some other notable characters include Kane Lim, a billionaire, and Anna Shay, who has a net worth of 600 million and is the heir to an empire of arms. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. This casting goes through major dramas by organizing social outings, shopping sprees in Paris and impromptu yoga sessions. The first season shows their lives without sparing any detail, including their expensive cars, private planes and high fashion. The best of the series just happens to be the interpersonal drama that accompanies the elite of the Los Angeles social scene. It’s a constant battle between the haves and the have-nots, and Netflix has once again claimed gold with a winning show. Through all the drama, a Empire bling cast member stands above the rest. She keeps her cool and, compared to her counterparts, is grounded and down to earth. Related: Bling Empire: Everything You Need To Know About Jaime Xie’s Billionaire Father Ken Xie Cherie Chan Siu-Ha had a fledgling career as a pop star and a contract with Sony Music Japan before giving it all up. Her mother disagreed with her career path and Cherie chose to end it. She moved to Los Angeles and opted for a more traditional life with her longtime boyfriend, Jessey Lee. Together they live in a large area and spend their time raising their child. Whenever she’s on screen, Cherie is a breath of fresh air. It crosses the social drama and brings traditional Chinese culture to the fore. Some of the drama feels so intense that it can play out as scripted. Check out drag queens Trixie Mattel and Katya talking about this season of Empire bling: She may have given up on her chance to be famous through her music, but Cherie is still royalty. She is the heir to a true denim empire and can afford to live as she sees fit. Jessey sits on the throne of his own family empire. He is preparing to take over the high-end furniture business from his family. Together they rule with a combined net worth of 200 million and above. Empire bling is Netflix’s latest must-have offering, and the cast keeps the drama fresh, fun, and most of all, extravagant. Season 2 has not been announced, but there is no doubt that it will be soon, given the popularity of the show. Get to know the entire cast of Empire bling on Netflix, now streaming all episodes. Next: Bling Empire: Where To Follow All The Actors On Instagram WatchEmpire bling on Netflix. Sources:The cinemaholic,Netflix / YouTube 90 Day Fianc: Ariela and Biniyam no longer in Ethiopia with Aviel Anymore









