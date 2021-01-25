Naga Chaitanya to debut in Bollywood with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha?

If the vine has to pass, Telugu star Naga Chaitanya has stepped forward to play an important role in Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s upcoming film.

Recently, it was reported that Southern superstar Vijay Sethupathi has released the highly anticipated Aamir Khan film Laal Singh Chaddha. Vijay Sethupathi has reportedly decided not to make the film due to date issues. However, a few media reports said there had been a fallout between Sethupathi and Aamir Khan and this led to this decision. Now, if the vine is to pass, Telugu star Naga Chaitanya has stepped forward to play an important role in star Aamir Khan. According to the social media buzz, Chay is set to make his Bollywood debut with this film, but there is no official word on it.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead female role. The film also features Mona Singh. Kareena has already completed her portion of filming in October. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is busy with the filming of Vikram Kumar’s Thank You. The next film will be funded by Sri Venkateswara Creations by Dil Raju.

Chaitanya is also eagerly awaiting the release of her highly anticipated film titled Love Story. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film stars Sai Pallavi in ​​the lead female role.

Over the years, Naga Chaitanya has played various and interesting roles, each role has been different from another. Her roles in films like 100% Love (2011), Manam (2014), Premam (2016), Majili (2019) and Venky Mama (2019) have managed to garner all the attention and praise from the public.

