Star Trek TNG main character Keiko actor almost played





Rosalind Chao played civilian scientist Keiko OBrien in Star Trek: The Next Generation, but she was the first in line to play a main character.

Rosalind Chao brought Keiko OBrien to life Star Trek: The Next Generation, but she was originally a favorite to play security chief Tasha Yar. Keiko played a supporting but integral role in the dynamics of The next generations crew, showing the civilian and domestic aspects of life at Starfleet, and she continued her role on New deep space. She and Miles OBrien were one of the few successful relationships in Star Treks’ long history of failed romances, showing that not all partnerships were doomed to tragedy.However, Keiko did not appear until season four and Chao could have played an important role in the series. from the start if the original cast hadn’t changed. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. While the revival of the Star Trek franchise was still in development, castings were in flux, with the cast members favored for different roles changing over time. Five actresses were considered for the role of Tasha Yar, led by Rosalind Chao. However, the list of candidates for Tasha Yar at the time didn’t even include Denise Crosby, who ultimately won the role. Related: Discovery Finally Solved Star Trek’s Admiral Problem Rather, Denise Crosby was the only candidate to play Deanna Troi, the role she initially auditioned for, but like most castings, it was still pending. Even Captain Picard was a close competition between several actors, so the rest of the bridge team was far from certain. The cast of Crosbys changed when Gene Roddenberry took a liking to Marina Sirtis, who had also auditioned for Tasha Yar. The showrunners preferred Sirtis for the role of Troi because she seemed more exotic, so the parts were changed and Crosby ended up with Yar. Sadly, this also left Rosalind Chao without a role in the early seasons. Had Chao been cast as Tasha Yar, it would have changed the character’s trajectory and crew dynamics for the rest of the series. After only one season, Tasha Yar was killed when Denise Crosby asked to leave the show. Since Chao stayed on two different series as Keiko, she might have decided to stick with Tasha Yar longer. Yar could have been developed further over the course of several seasons, although the series may have missed the unique opportunity to feature a version of Tasha Yar from an alternate timeline and her half-Romulan child. These interesting twists and turns were brought about by Crosbys’ departure and amicable return, although Chaos Yar may have had several storylines revolving around the character in the final season. Star Trek may have played in a very different way with Rosalind Chao as Yar. She would have been the only Asian-American member of the main cast, adding more diversity to the catwalk team, and she would likely have played Yar in a different way than Crosby. Tasha Yars’ continued involvement in the series could also have significantly expanded the character’s story, especially since Star Trek: TNGdidn’t reach her goal until Season 3, so the original Yar didn’t get a chance to get the peak of her writing quality.Although Denise Crosby was excellent as Tasha Yar and her counterparts back, the possibility of Rosalind Chaos Yar is a preview of a version of Star Trek: The Next Generation it could have been. Next: Star Trek: Picard Retcons TNG Romulans & Borg History Sebastian Stan of the Falcon & Winter Soldier shows off Bucky’s new costume

About the Author Christy Box

(37 published articles)

Christy Box is a Features Writer for Screen Rant. When not writing about Star Trek, she is an anthropologist and linguistics researcher. Her experience in television production as a director, producer and cameraman has made her passionate about the work of bringing a story to the screen. She is fascinated by science fiction, monsters, slow-burning suspense, complicated female lead roles, and faithful book adaptations. In her spare time, she writes fiction and reads whatever she can get her hands on. She has also written for Ranker and Factinate. More from Christy Box







