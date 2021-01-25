Ally McCoist says dealing with Hollywood icon Gerard Butler was harder than being Rangers boss





Ally McCoist has said managing Hollywood star Gerard Butler on a charity fundraising team is more difficult than being the boss of the Rangers. Legend Ibrox, 58, participates in the big rugby campaign Doddie Weirs to fund research into motor neuron diseases. Doddie, 50, is aiming to raise $ 1million by February 6 when Scotland face England in the Six Nations opener. Participants aim to cover as many miles as possible through physical activity and stars like Gary Lineker, Lorraine Kelly and Sir Chris Hoy have signed up. The stars were split into five teams representing the former rugby districts of Edinburgh, Glasgow, South, North and Midlands and Exiles, with the district that raises the most being declared the winner. Glasgow captain Ally has revealed Butler and teammate Kenny Logan tormented him. He said: I am getting wild. As manager of the Glasgow squad I’m getting stickier than when I was manager at Rangers and that says a lot. The flying stick is amazing. I get it from Logan in the south, which I kinda expected, but when Gerard Butler starts coming from Hollywood, I think it’s amazing. If one of my jobs is to buy and sell for the team, Butler and Logan will be on the list. Ally added: The way Doddie and the family are handling the whole situation is absolutely remarkable. I also have a relationship with Fernando Ricksen and it is an absolutely horrible disease. It’s great that we can have a little fun and have fun running, walking or cycling doing our little bit and it all counts whether you cycle 50 km or walk five miles, it doesn’t matter because we were all trying to do the same and that’s helping Doddie because I love him a lot. Former Scotland international Doddie was diagnosed with MND in 2016 and has helped raise over $ 7 million for research.







