WandaVisions Elizabeth Olsen Teases Episode 4’s Big Change of Perspective





After three episodes, WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen says there will be a change of perspective in the upcoming Disney + series release.

The perspective of storytelling will change WandaVision episode 4, says Elizabeth Olsen. Marvel Studios kicked off its much-delayed Phase 4 with the sitcom-inspired Disney + show, and so far, so far, so far have been fine with critics praising the project so far. But expect a change to come in the next release that will reveal more about the overall narrative of the series. WandaVisionThe first three episodes took the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s with sitcoms like I love lucy, Nice to meet you, and The Brady Bunchbeing his main source of inspiration respectively. Over the decades, Wanda and Vision’s life as a married couple also progresses with the latest episode which sees the arrival of their twins, Billy and Tommy. Amid the humor and heartfelt family moments, however, it becomes increasingly clear that everything in Westview is not what it appears to be; there’s a larger, darker story unfolding and people are eager to learn more about it. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: WandaVision Proves Biggest Missed Opportunity For Fuller Homes In view of this, viewers are looking for more clues to reveal what is really going on. WandaVision. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like the wait is longer like Olsen says Digital spy that relevant details come in in Episode 4 as the show’s narrative perspective changes. “I think the reason they’re showing the press the first few episodes is because Episode 4 is quite a change. It’s a really fun exchange of perspective and I think a lot is understood at this point- the.” The end of eachWandaVision The episode so far has dropped clues as to how the idyllic suburban life Wanda and Vision live in isn’t quite. More explicitly, however, Episode 3 gave viewers their first glimpse of what the exterior of Westview looks like after Monica Rambeau aka Geraldine was pushed out of Pocket Reality Wanda chased her away. because she reminded Wanda of Ultron and the hand he was playing in. the death of his twin brother, Pietro. With that, Olsen might want to say more about what’s going on in the real world in relation to Westview. As previously confirmed, SWORD (which now stands for Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division) is somewhat involved in the story, with Rambeau, Jimmy Woo, and Darcy Lewis all supposedly working for the agency now. Perhaps WandaVision will start telling their story from their side of things. As WandaVision nearing the middle of its nine-episode run, it makes sense that Marvel Studios will finally give out some tidbits of what’s really going on in the series. While most find the slow-burning storytelling appealing, some aren’t thrilled with this approach, especially since its oversized debut didn’t look like an MCU offering at all. Naturally, after almost two years of hiatus, there are those who should be looking for something more familiar from the universe. That said, kicking off Phase 4 with such a unique and daring project is a sign that the franchise is looking to shake things up after the Infinity Saga, which can only be a good thing. More: Vision’s Unresolved MCU Tragedy Worsens WandaVision’s Inevitable End Source: Digital spy Young Sheldon Explains The Big Bang Theory Final Plot Hole

