National Tourism Day: For the travel-hungry Indian soul, Bollywood has always been an interlude
Somewhere on the highway, Alia Bhatt’s Veera gazes longingly at the road, hoping that she doesn’t have to return to her morbid life. Somewhere else, on another highway, Deepika Padukone’s Piku is eagerly waiting for her father Bhashkor (Amitabh Bachchan) to relieve himself in a public toilet, so they can resume their journey east.
Much like many other tropes expressed and explored in films, Bollywood has, time and again, posed the journey as a theme to advance its characters and the narrative. At a time Highway (2014) and Piku (2015), we see central characters transforming themselves. Usually there is an emotional facelift, a deluge of feelings, and a final dramatic confrontation with oneself.
Long before Piku and Veera, there was Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohan Swades (2004) who experienced these feelings. Torn between his desire to cling to a piece of his past and his work – more urban, Western – Mohan oscillates between the two, often held back by the roads of rural India, by swa-des.
There is a song in the movie that contains: “Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi/Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi/Jeevan Gadi Hai Samay Pahiya/Aansoon Ki Nadiyan Bhi Hain/Kushiyon Ki Bagiyan Bhi Hain/Rasta Sab Tera takes Bhaiya“. Beautifully written by Javed Akhtar, the song is Mohan’s Plight, which takes place later in the film.
The year of the pandemic has been a year of uncertainties and 2020 has been a year of virtually no travel. But 2021 ushered in hope; he encouraged travelers to quench their travel urge by further exploring India. Restrictions on international travel have caused people to look inward, for the first time in a long time.
But Indian films have always teased and encouraged domestic travel.
Dil chahta hai (2001) made Goa more popular and Jab we met (2007) made train travel heartbreaking, romantic and painfully real. We danced to the tunes of Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) when she professed her love for the mountains of Manali, and wished to be friends with the iconic trio Akash, Sameer and Sid, so we can have successful Goa projects!
However, when we imagine ourselves as characters from movies – looking out our windows – we are mostly in an Imtiaz Ali movie. In fact, the filmmaker seems to have patented this formula in most of his films. Not only Jab we met, but even Likes Aaj Kal (2009), Rock star (2011) and Festival (2015) presented these tropes. In Festival, for example, Ved of Ranbir Kapoor is a corrosive man, locked in his thoughts, eventually making peace and even celebrating his journey.
As part of the promotions, Ali and his main actors even took a train from Mumbai to Delhi. … Subconsciously, I try to make the trip a comparison with the trip of life…, Ali said then.
Director Ayan Mukerji also gave us a taste of the journey in his 2013 film. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, who had the central character Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor, again) admitting that he intended to run with the wind and stumble and fall, but not stop, ever. From the Himalayan peaks to the beautiful forts of Udaipur – the film had a lot of inner journeys and self-discovery.
Today, on National Tourism Day, I hope you will travel a lot and safely. But even if you don’t, we hope the freeway finds its way home – for you too, deserve catharsis.
