How actor Matthew McConaughey overcame the romantic comedy image trap





Actor Matthew McConaughey recalled that no one was willing to throw him in Hollywood after rejecting romantic comedies. McConaughey made a name for himself in Hollywood through romantic films such as "The Wedding Planner", "Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past" and "How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days". However, in order to move away from the generic image, he even turned down an offer of $ 14.5 million for a romantic comedy. Today, during an appearance on "The Brian Buffini Show", the actor said he was happy that the self-imposed exile worked in his favor, reports contactmusic.com. He said, "Now 14 months go by after those six months where nothing goes in, I call my agent every other day, 'What's the matter?' 'Buddy, nobody even mentions your name I bring up your name they say, "I don't even want to talk about it." The actor continued, "Now I'm going, 'I just might have taken a one-way ticket from Hollywood. I may never work in Hollywood again. "But I had a hunch that I was like every day – You know when you go and you endure something and you take a pennant, every day you build a little more honor and strength to train it in there, the less there will even be a possibility for me to return. I would not go back. " McConaughey, who won an Oscar for Best Actor for the dramatic biopic "Dallas Buyers Club", also shared, "Guess who's a new good idea now for dramatic roles like" Killer Joe "," Mud "," Paperboy " , "Bernie`,` True Detective`, `Dallas Buyers Club`,` Magic Mike`? Me. I found anonymity within 20 months. " "I became,` Where the hell is McConaughey? He's not in a romantic comedy at the theater in front of me. He's not in a romantic comedy in my living room. I don't see him shirtless on the beach, where what the hell is he? I don't know what he's doing. " "I found anonymity. I don't have a mark, and then when it came to me the scripts told me I wanted to do this dramatic fair, I attacked it with fangs at the up and I just ate it, because I knew what I wanted to do, but that was the denomination. It was the attempt to regain anonymity, "he added.







