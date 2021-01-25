



Mohammed Al-Saadi, revealed the continued suffering of Hollywood in the coming period, as the world continues to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic and many countries have closed theaters for fear of an outbreak of the virus , especially with the emergence of new strains, whose response to vaccines is not precisely known. The famous Omani producer stressed that Hollywood must look to the idea of ​​electronic platforms to display its work in order to compensate for the losses of the filmmakers who have been greatly affected by the closing of cinemas in the absence of any income for them unless that their works are not. presented in cinemas in various countries of the world. And Mohamed Al-Saadi expected international cinemas to experience a technical recession in 2021 until the whole world has access to vaccines against the Corona virus and the nightmare of this pandemic ends so that producers can pay money to produce works that compensate them for their major losses. started early last year and continues so far amid a big blur of what whether the scene will change for the better or will things stay the same in the event that the vaccines fail. would fail to stop the spread of the deadly Corona virus, which has killed nearly 2 million people to date and infected nearly 100 million more in countries around the world. Al-Saadi hopes the Corona pandemic will end soon, confirming that he intends he had announced in previous statements to enter the field of film investing in Hollywood by producing more than one work and could start with the comedy genre as it is. most loved by American citizens who love and accept this type of movies, as well as movies. The famous fantasy that stole the show in Hollywood from every other movie. Mohammad Al-Saadi is a young Omani producer considered to be one of the first Arab producers to announce his intention to enter the field of film production outside the Arab world, particularly in Hollywood, due to his desire to make the Arabs compete with all the countries of the world in the field of cinematography, which is currently considered one of the most important industries that distinguish some countries. And this industry has contributed to the growth of countries like India and its famous cinema, known as “Bollywood”.

