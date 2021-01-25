Drew McIntyre REACTS to Undertaker calling current WWE product: There is no list like ours in the world





Drew McIntyre, in an interview, said he completely disagreed with recent comments from The Undertaker that WWE’s current product was “sweet.”

“I just think the product is a bit soft. There are obviously guys here and there who have an advantage, but there are too many pretty and not enough substance I think right nowWWE Legend The Undertaker confessed during a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Not taking his comment too lightly, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a candid interview with Sportskeeda. McIntyre said he didn’t agree with Taker’s statement, either, particularly from a ring point of view. Reasoning how the retired wrestler may have spoken about the storylines and characters, Drew added that the podcast’s co-host was an Attitude Era fan and he may be referring to the extravagant storylines of that era. . While the Age of Attitudes was an 18+ environment, the current WWE is PG and therefore they can only push that far and they are willing to push it. According to the 35-year-old wrestler, while the Attitude Era had some things that were great, they were also things that weren’t great and that he wouldn’t want to return to. Therefore, McIntyre isn’t sure if the discussion is more from a storyline perspective, that it wasn’t adult-based like it used to be. Although Drew still feels like he’s walking a good line right now. If the discussion was about the play in the ring, the WWE Champion says that is not at all true because it “has never been so physical”. “Talents in the ring right now, we have the best in-ring talent list ever. If you look at our talents from top to bottom, what they can do in the ring, what they can remove from a storytelling perspective in the ring, from a physical perspective in particular, there is no one better. You look at the age of attitudes, you compare matches, turn off the volume and watch the quality of the matches and compare it to now, there is no comparison. And then the era of ruthless aggression is when things really escalated in the ring. “McIntyre dissected with Sportskeeda. Speaking of the current WWE roster, McIntyre defended them all by stating that there is no roster like theirs in the world right now. Drew claimed that the current WWE roster is “physical”, “hard hitting” and that they have athletes who can do things that are just “absolutely breathtaking”. “So that was definitely not the in-ring part he was talking about,” McIntyre concluded. READ ALSO: The Undertaker Says It’s Hard To Appreciate Current WWE Product: There’s Too Much Pretty And Not Enough Substance What do you have to say about Drew McIntyre’s defense in regards to The Undertaker’s recent comments? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below. Meanwhile, Drew is ready to take on Goldberg at Royal Rumble 2021, which is scheduled to take place on January 31. Download the Pinkvilla app for the latest Bollywood and entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion and beauty news, Hollywood, K-Drama, and more. Click here X

Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos