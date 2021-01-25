Poet Brings Deep Sense of Connection to Unbound Virtual Date

Very few escapes Claire Wahmanholm attention at least when we meet her on the page.

The Twin Cities-based poet, whose books include 2018’s “Wilder” and 2019’s “Redmouth”, sees nature’s seams, its abundance and scarcity, its burning points, and then writes them down in the permanent register in dispatches of devastating beauty.

Transforming her sentences to look at creatures that look and act like her, Wahmanholm avoids elevating humans above the rest of the natural order; rather, it places us in context, mercifully granting a better understanding of our place in the wilder world. And, in acts of confession, she identifies where we have abdicated our part of the bargain that creates harmony.

On Thursday, Wahmanholm will participate in a virtual reading as part of the Unbound Book Festival, which went from a weekend in person to four months of online events in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the reading, she exchanged emails with the Tribune discussing the impact of an increased sense of mortality on her work, parenting as an act of caring and poetry and more.

Tribune: You will participate in this reading with peer poets Jenny Xie and Jay Deshpande. How do events like these tend to feed your own creativity, especially in times of relative isolation?

Wahmanholm: This event comes at a very welcome time for me: last fall was very difficult. It ended up being the most inhuman semester of my teaching career (I don’t think that’s an unusual feeling among educators). No one, teacher or student, was doing their best and morale was very low in all areas. Preparing for and getting through each day became my one goal that I could hardly hope for until the end of a week.

Needless to say, I didn’t connect with my own poetry or with anyone else. I am truly grateful to have returned to poetry in this way. And group readings are always so much more fun than solo readings. I love to hear how themes or images or even sounds are transported and distorted from one poet to another. I love polyphony.

Tribune: What strikes me about your work is the way you unite (or humanity, more generally) with nature. Have been accustomed to poets personifying nature; you almost do that by writing us backwards in elemental and wild terms. What are the particular challenges and joys of recognizing your own smallness (and oneness), and then putting that on the page?

Wahmanholm: Personification is sometimes described as an uplifting practice that elevates nature to the level of humanity. Which is a horrible, backward-looking way to think about it, of course. Acting like it’s big and special has had devastating consequences, so I see the insistence on our smallness as ethical guidance.

During my review year at my PhD program, I remember talking to one of my committee members (environmentalist Nalini Nadkarni) about how human being is so deeply painful because we are only cursed by consciousness (or something), and she was like, Oh, I would never say consciousness is unique to humans, how could you even claim that?

And I was like OH. And I felt silly, sure, but in a good way. And this idea has never been far from me.

I have a pretty startling fear of death, and I spend a lot of time complaining that I’ll be dead someday, which I’m keenly aware of is a waste of energy, but neither can I. help. Being dead is a state fundamentally incompatible with human experience / perception / patterns, and in this way perhaps shares something with the consciousnesses of the non-human world. So getting more basic, as you say, is as close as you can imagine to death. It’s a way of softening it for me, maybe. It’s a kind of exposure therapy. Writing it down and seeing it reflected on me fills me with giddiness and dread, but the more I do it, the more I hope to be at peace (it hasn’t worked yet, but no harm in trying!).

Tribune: It’s surprisingly easy for us to forget about Earth, especially at times like this, when we feel like everyone was just trying to get out of it. How could poems, especially yours, be able to remind us that our flowering and our flourishing nature are one and the same?

Wahmanholm:Funny as a parent of two young children, I find that really hard forget about Earth. Parenthood has made me aware of what we might think of as the more mundane aspects of nature.

When I was taking my kids for walks and trying to introduce them to the world, I found myself looking like LOOKING AT THAT NEAT BODY OF BARK, CHILDREN or Isn’t that a beautiful ant? And then I would say, eh, this bark is actually pretty neat. Like how they say teaching something is the best way to learn it.

But parenthood also shed light on the future. So many children’s books are about the natural world, introducing children to the dramatis personae of the animal kingdom, etc. I read all these alphabet books, and I’m like, are the rhinos even gonna be around when my kids get older? So the Earth has played a central role in my consciousness for the past four years or so.

But the pandemic has also elevated her. We were newly grateful for the parks and outdoor spaces we have nearby, urban as they are. Especially since, on the whole, it is safer to be outside, these spaces have been serious refuges. When we can’t go out, we’ve done a lot of nature shows; Last year we watched the “Our Planet” series, which I discovered is much sharper in its ethical orientation than your standard BBC nature documentary.

Like, just like you think you’ll have fun watching the animals vibrate in their element, David Attenborough walks in and is like BECAUSE OF HUMAN ACTIVITY, THESE ADORABLE MARMOSETS WILL ALL BE DEAD NEXT WEEK. And I mean, he’s not wrong just because something dark doesn’t make him wrong. And I don’t necessarily want to protect my kids from this information. But it’s also a lot. So oof, the Earth is always on my mind. I think poems are particularly well suited for reminding us of our inextricability to the rest of the natural world, and I guess I see parenthood as a long, hurtful, and beautiful poem that way.

Tribune: Apoem asPreservesoftens beautiful passages of music and silence of a forest. I am curious about the role of attention in a poem like this. Do you immediately feel in tune with these qualities while they are present in nature, or do they reveal themselves after further reflection?

Wahmanholm:I’m interested in the directionality there; In fact, I see backwards that the forest brings these things to me.

And I like the word “harmonize” here to put the right tone, the right relationship; but that comes from the atonement which in turn comes from the one sentence. My fear of death is really a fear of becoming detached from the world, and so I always find ways to ground myself in it (even knowing that death is probably as close to union with nature as possible). Either way, I try to be as deeply in sync as possible at all times. It’s probably an impossible goal, but hopefully not outrageous.

But in terms of process, I usually don’t write in the middle of the experience, most of my place-centric poems are built from memory. Sometimes I remember things clearly and sometimes I rely on guesswork. I will try various phrases / pictures / word combinations to see if they feel authentic to memory.

Does the songbird bindle match? Does a tingling like my lungs are falling asleep bring me back to the feeling of this particular place? Otherwise, I try different combinations until it feels familiar.

Tribune:Whether in your alliterate poems, more formally inventive pieces or even the use of words like re-spool, there is often a playful aspect to your use of the language. What balance have you negotiated or are negotiating between the substance and style of your work? Between keeping the language alive and capturing the emotions of the readers?

Wahmanholm:I find that keeping the language alive and capturing readers’ emotions actually strengthens / uplifts each other, rather than being in tension with each other. For me, the music of a poem works like a kind of subconscious, a kind of time. The weather is not really happy, but it affects a moment nonetheless.

The way I think about it, one thing poetry music can do is transport you to a loophole in your understanding. Hopkins is one of my favorite poets of all time for this reason. For example, do I understand 100% what Hopkins is? Nope! But his music, his density, his quirk, provides enough ambiance or tone that I can still be emotionally devastated by his work. Music is the gesture that says “follow me”. It is a generosity.

A poem can’t (shouldn’t?) Promise to be understandable to all readers at all times, but the music of a poem helps you inhabit the poem even without a full understanding, which is a gift.

If I can come back to the idea of ​​harmonization: using surprising or playful language is a way for me to be more in tune with the world. I am constantly amazed by my existence, so I try as hard as I can to capture this amazement and surreality in my language.

Tribune: Which line of poetry are you really captivated or proud of right now?

Wahmanholm:I caught up on a lot of the books I acquired last fall but couldn’t dig until this month. One of them is S. Brook Corfmans “My daily actions or meteorites.” The penultimate poem in the book ends When I opened the door I had my phone in my ear, still locked, to show what was coming from the other side that I wasn’t alone, this that completely blew me away, and that I’m still haunted by.

Learn more about Thursday’s panel at unboundbookfestival.com.

[email protected]

573-815-1731