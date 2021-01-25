[EXCLUSIVE] Director Gopichand wants Krack Bollywood remake; reveals that Salman, Ajay, Ranveer fit the bill





Director Gopichand Malineni on Krack Bollywood remake Having been part of Telugu cinema for years now, filmmaker Gopichand Malineni has carved out a niche for himself. The filmmaker has made films like Don Seenu, bodyguard, Balupu, Pandaga Chesko, winner and more recently, Krack. Starring Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in lead roles, his latest offering Krack has received commercial success and rave reviews. When asked if he wanted to remake his film in Bollywood, the director replied that Krack is perfect to be remade in any language, including Hindi. Talk to Times Now Digital, the filmmaker said: “Actually, Krack is perfect for Bollywood because the script has the potential to grow taller. It can go in any language and be recreated. I want, if a good offer comes my way. , I want to do Krack in Hindi. “ When asked if he would play the Bollywood actors in the remake, the filmmaker revealed that some people had actually approached him about a remake. “I will only take Bollywood. Actually some people approached for a remake but I told my hero Ravi Teja and he also said you are only doing this movie. If there is a cast like Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan, then will definitely do that. It will suit all of them. “ From associate director to chief associate director to a famous filmmaker, Ravi has spoken of his multi-year association with Ravi Teja. “He’s superb, a fantastic actor. He’s the same when I first saw him and he’s still energetic,” Gopichand said, adding that Ravi is an artist to director. He also praised Shruti and said she was a multitalented actress. “She did a great job in the film. She is likable and very dedicated,” he added. He also explained how Ram Charan appreciated the film. “He saw the movie and he tweeted about it. And after that I met him and he spoke to me superbly about this movie. He told me it was a great achievement, he told me too. Asked about all the characters. He also said that although the film was commercial, he liked the realistic aspect, ”Gopichand explained. Not only Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi was also praise for Krack. Speaking of the same, Gopichand shared that Chiranjeevi told him he did a fantastic job. “Coming from the megastar, it’s superb, it’s good energy for directors like me,” he said, adding that even Chiranjeevi praised him for the realistic aspect of the film.







